Pinnacle in Brentwood to hold book signing on Friday

Pinnacle Financial Partners in Brentwood is set to host a book signing on Friday for two locals eager to share their remarkable and heartwarming story.

If you are a regular patron of Pinnacle or simply a visitor, you are welcome to attend the book signing of H.K. Derryberry and Jim Bradford from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, February 24th. The book is entitled, “The Awakening of H.K. Derryberry,” and it is about the incredible and touching story of the friendship between the two.

Jim Bradford met the teenaged H.K. Derryberry one Saturday at Mrs. Winner’s, where Derryberry often sat waiting for his grandmother to finish work. Bradford had no way of knowing it right away, but the boy he saw sitting alone that day at the fast food restaurant was special in ways that beggar belief.

Derryberry’s against-all-odds journey started before he was even born. His mother was killed in a tragic car accident while Derryberry was still in the womb. Delivered three months premature, Derryberry weighed just two pounds and was kept in neonatal intensive care for 96 days.

As previously reported by the Home Page, even more miraculous than his survival was the discovery that as Derryberry aged, he had an incredibly rare medical condition that caused him to have a nearly flawless memory: “Derryberry is one of the very few people on earth who has hyperthymesia, also known as Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory. As a result, Derryberry remembers incredibly detailed facts about virtually every day of his life since he was three years old. Pick any day from his past and he can tell you what he had to eat for lunch on that day and what television shows were on. Football scores, news events — if he was aware of them when they happened, he can remember them now.”

Even though Bradford did not know of Derryberry’s extraordinary life story or astounding memory when they first met, he did feel an unexplainable connection to the boy right away: “When I met HK one cold fall morning more than a decade ago, I didn’t realize anything was missing in my life; and maybe there wasn’t. Yet, meeting the little blind boy sporting an overgrown buzz haircut, with a face wide smile displaying missing baby teeth, and who, at the time, didn’t communicate very effectively soon let me know there was room in my life for a new friend and a lot more adventures.”

Derryberry and Bradford have grown extremely close over the years with Derryberry practically becoming an honorary member of Bradford’s family. He spends weekends with the Brentwood businessman and has become a huge fan of Bradford’s favorite school: Auburn. You can read more about their story and witness their bond at Pinnacle on Friday.

Pinnacle Brentwood’s Office Manager Kay McAlister said that this book signing would be a first for the bank. She hoped the event would “wow” Derryberry, who, along with Bradford, are regular Pinnacle customers.

“We’re doing this because we wanted to do something special for [Derryberry],” McAlister said.

McAlister hopes that visitors to the bank will get as much from meeting Bradford and Derryberry as she has.

“You know it’s that passion that H.K. brings to your day every day,” she said. “He’s so positive, he’s so happy, and you know when you look at him he’s just a delight, and he puts life in perspective.”