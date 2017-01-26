Homestead Manor to host Valentine’s ‘Grand Dance’

Homestead Manor in Thompson’s Station is inviting lovebirds and friends of all ages to cut a rug and celebrate Valentine’s Day at the second annual Grand Dance in the historic property’s rustic event barn from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Each ticket provides party goers access to a spread of hand-crafted appetizers, a dessert bar courtesy of Triple Crown Bakery, two drink tickets, celebratory party favors, a photo booth and live music.’

“Our goal is to add something to the menu for Valentine’s Day that people don’t have the option to experience anywhere else,” Amy Parman, director of events at Homestead Manor, said. “The Grand Dance is a Valentine’s Day celebration that caters to everyone, from groups of girlfriends and singles to couples, both young and old.”

The 10-piece Downtown Band take the stage at 8 p.m.

Also, all who attend will be entered to win an item from Walton’s Antique Jewelry.

The Barn, which will be decorated in velvet and silk, will also include a cash bar featuring cocktails from H. Clark Distillery.

“As an events and wedding venue that hosts receptions year-round, we’ve been able to take the best pieces from our experience in planning those to create the ultimate party for this occasion,” Parman said. “Last year’s dance was a huge success, and we’re expecting this year’s to be even bigger.”

Those interested in attending can purchase a single ticket for $75 or a couple’s ticket for $135. However an early bird special is available through January 31, with single tickets on sale for $65. Guests can buy passes to the Valentine’s Grand Dance at eventbrite.com or visit homesteadmanor.com for more information.