January 13, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

47℉

light intensity drizzle

Home
Featured - BVHP

Honest Co issues baby powder recall

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Honest Co issues baby powder recall

The Honest Company, a personal care company specializing in baby care items, is recalling all lots of their Organic Baby Powder. This product is distributed in the United States in 4 oz containers, UPC #817810014529.

This product is being recalled due to possible contamination with microorganisms, including some species associated with skin infections or eye infections. The product may, therefore, present a possible health risk. The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling this product out of an abundance of caution.

No other products of The Honest Company are impacted by this recall.

Customers may return the affected products for a full refund. Customers with questions may call 1-888-688-8653 Monday – Friday 5am to 5pm Pacific, or email support@thehonestcompany.com with subject line “Baby Powder”. Canadian customers may call 1-888-532-0190 Monday – Friday 5am to 5pm Pacific.

Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Brentwood Home Page
Williamson Source
Franklin Home Page
Titan Insider
Nolensville Home Page
TN High School Football
Spring Hill Home Page
Rutherford Source
Style Home Page