Horton 100 bicycle ride offers meals, camping, scenery

Henry Horton State Park, a resort park about 22 miles southeast of Spring Hill along the Duck River, will once again be hosting The Horton 100, the annual springtime Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee (BRAT) event on April 22-23.

Riders will begin and end each day at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill. With a mix of beginner and more challenging stretches, this ride will show the best of what Middle Tennessee has to offer from the prime vantage point of a bike seat. Participants can ride the full 100 miles in increments of 50 miles per day, or choose a new 25 mile per day option.

“Hundreds of riders come to Middle Tennessee from all over the country for this annual springtime ride,” said Brock Hill, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner of Parks and Conservation. “Henry Horton State Park is an ideal place for riders to begin and end their journeys, with plenty of activities for participants and their families to enjoy throughout the weekend.”

In partnership with Bike Walk Tennessee, Henry Horton will be offering an additional feature this year for families – a youth bike clinic on Saturday, April 22. The clinic will be open to children of all ages and include lessons on rules of the road, bike safety and a ride of up to three miles. Youth participants will need to bring their own bike and helmet. More information and registration for the youth event can be found at http://tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/henry-horton/#/?event=horton-100-youth-bike-clinic-ride-2017.

“Biking is such an important part of the life of our state here in Tennessee,” said Anthony Siracua, President of Bike Walk Tennessee. “We are proud to partner with TDEC and the Friends of Henry Horton Park to teach bicycle handling skills to the children of middle Tennessee. Teaching kids to bicycle at an early age is a great way to encourage bicycling as a life-long activity, and it allows us to show the youth how to operate their bicycles with awareness and poise.”

Registration includes two days of rides, two nights of camping (Friday and Saturday) and three meals. The registration fee per person is $125 for both days and $65 for one day until March 31. On April 1, the fee increases to $135 for two days and $70 for one day. Online registration will close on April 17. Riders can camp for free, stay in one of the park inn’s 68 rooms or reserve an RV campsite for an additional fee.

The park is located on the shores of the historic and beautiful Duck River, one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world. Park Rangers will offer interpretive programming, including crafts and games, for kids and families who are there for the weekend.

Most of the routes will be on two-lane highways. Riders are encouraged to wear appropriate safety gear, including reflective clothing and bicycle lights. Helmets are required to participate. Rest stations with refreshments will be available at various points along the ride. More details, including the routes for both days, can be viewed online at http://tnstateparks.com/events/details/#/?event=2017-horton-100.