Houzz Presents 10 Most Popular Home Designs in 2017

Houzz, the online shopping and idea center website, has put together a list of the top home design ideas that you will see in 2017. Based off their data and insight from industry leaders, they came up with a list of 28 trends to look for in 2017. We’ve selected 10 but to see the entire list, visit the Houzz website.

Satin Brass – Brass has been a hot item on the market for the last few seasons, but instead of the shiny version, Houzz predicts you will see the muted or satin brass in 2017.

Voice Activated Assistants– Perhaps you received one of these for Christmas this year. Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home’s assistant are showing up in homes everywhere. Amazon has recently partnered with other vendors so that you can even use Alexa to request a ride through Uber or order a pizza from Domino’s.

Green– It’s Pantone’s color of the year which is making a splash in home design. By adding this color to your home, you can create a zen-like atmosphere.

Splurge on Laundry Room – It’s one of the most used rooms in a family house but often overlooked in the budget for remodel or a new build. Now homeowners are looking to spend more money to increase storage and functionality of the space.

Entryways- The first thing your guest see when they walk in your home is your entryway. Houzz states that homeowners are spending on average $2,500 to make over their entryway or mudroom that’s 150 square feet or more ($1,400 for a space that’s less than 150 square feet), according to the 2016 Houzz & Home Report.

Black and Steel Doors– A new take on the glass door is the black and steel door. Homeowners are also using this door for showers instead of a frameless glass door.

Graphic Tile in Kitchens – When wall space is not available for a backsplash, graphic tile on the floor is another option.

White and Wood Kitchens– White kitchens are in high-demand but can often look sterile. By adding wood accents, you can break up the look of the all-white kitchen.

Hexagon Backsplash– In kitchen designs, we’ve seen the subway tile as a trend for the last few years. Moving away from the straight tile, hexagon shape tiles are now a popular choice for a kitchen backsplash.

Walls of tile in Bathrooms and Kitchens-In bathrooms, tile is not only on the floors but everywhere. Many designers and homeowners find that it’s a minor splurge to buy enough tile to cover the walls of a relatively small or medium-sized bathroom or kitchen.