December 24, 2016

How late can you shop on Christmas Eve?

Shopping at the last minute this year?

We know some of you like waiting until the last minute to shop for holiday gifts, so we checked out who will be open and how late on Christmas Eve.

CoolSprings Galleria – closing at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Is wrapping presents not your thing? Rolling Hills Community Church will be offering free wrapping for all of your Christmas gifts. You can find their wrapping location inside the CoolSprings Galleria on the upper level just outside Build A Bear Workshop.

Walmart- closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Target– closing at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve opening again at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Best Buy– closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Kohl’s– closing at 6 pm on Christmas Eve

Toys ‘R’ Us – closing at 9 pm on Christmas Eve.

Happy Shopping!

