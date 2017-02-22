Hullett says goodbye to Williamson board, reprises role on commission

As the newest member of the Williamson County Commission, District 7’s Bobby Hullett said his transition to his new role was bittersweet.

Hullett bid his farewell to the Williamson County School Board on Monday night. He held the position for four and a half years.

“It’s sad to leave the school board,” he said. “But I know we are going to continue to have a strong relationship.”

Hullett holds a bachelor’s of Business Administration in sales and marketing from the University of Memphis, a Masters in Education in school administration and supervision from Lipscomb University, and is still pursuing his Ph. D. Hullett moved to Brentwood with his parents in 1980 and began attending fourth grade at Lipscomb Elementary before advancing to Brentwood Middle and graduating from Brentwood High.

In addition to teaching marketing and management at Ravenwood during 2004-07, Hullett taught instrumental music for grades 5-12 at David Lipscomb Campus School in 2000-04. Once working at Williamson-based Lee Company, he now works for Vanderbilt Medical Center as a senior information technology consultant.

With all of that experience combined, Hullett said he’s ready to take on his new position. He said the biggest concern he’s heard so far revolves around how his portion of the district will manage growth. District 7 is bounded to the east by Edmondson Pike and to the west by Hillsboro Road.

“Everyone is just concerned,” he said. “What are we going to do and how are we going to mitigate the growth?”

Hullett also believes his knowledge with the school board budget will help his district in the long term. The Williamson County Commission in March will have before them master plans for some of its high schools to expand or remodel, including the Brentwood campus.

Williamson County Schools will also start its budget process this week, hosting its first public meeting with department heads this week to review what its submitting to the commission in the coming weeks.