Important Studies – Violinist at the Metro

While each year thousands of studies are completed in psychology and education, there are a handful that, over the years, have had a lasting impact on education and learning. In this series of Extra Credit articles, I will highlight a number of seminal studies that have had a profound impact on teaching and learning.

The third article in this series is based on the “violinist at the Metro study” and how perception and appreciation of our environment is impacted by the educational process.

Introduction – The Study

On his $3.5 million Stradivarius violin, premier violinist Joshua Bell played six of the most intricate pieces ever written for violin, in the Washington D.C. metro station.

Over the span of 45 minutes, just over 1,000 people came within close proximity of Joshua Bell. Only seven actually stopped to listen to the GRAMMY-winning musician. Around 20 people tossed a total of $32 in his violin case, but most ignored the master violinist. By comparison, three days before, Joshua Bell sold out a theater in Boston with tickets averaging $100.

The “violinist at the Metro” was a social experiment devised by Gene Weingarten of the Washington Post to look at perception, taste and human priorities. The study essentially asked, “In a banal setting at an inconvenient time, would beauty transcend?” Based on the study, Weingarten wrote a Pulitzer-Prize-winning article for The Washington Post called Pearls Before Breakfast. The article posed the following questions: Where, how and when do we perceive beauty? What prompts us to stop to appreciate it? Do we recognize talent in an unexpected context?

It seems many of us are not nearly as perceptive as we might like to think. Weingarten notes that, “If we do not have a moment to stop and listen to one of the best musicians in the world playing the best music ever written, how many other things are we missing?”

Thoughts and Implications

When I initially read this study, I was astounded. After all, how did 99.4% of the passersby not recognize a virtuoso in their midst? But after some thought, perhaps it is not all that surprising that only six people stopped to listen. Several factors are likely in play.

First, we live in an unimaginably complex world and the cognitive predisposition of human beings is to simplify our world so that we can navigate it without getting bogged down. So when we see and hear someone playing the violin in space adjacent to a subway, we quickly relegate that information to “just another person playing music for money in a public place.”

Second, most people moving through a subway system are likely on schedules and have to be places, so there’s no time to linger.

Third, the authors of the study point to a natural human tendency in this situation. Suspicion of anonymity. As human beings we evolved to be suspicious of things unfamiliar. In this case, we have an unfamiliar person doing something unusual for that context. Thus, we avoid engagement. For example, a lot of folks are uncomfortable with the performing-for-money idea and do not stop for that reason.

Fourth and most important, many of those 1,000 or so people that walked by may not like or appreciate classical music, no matter how well it’s played. As Weingarten wrote, “Some people just didn’t care.”

Notwithstanding these seemingly good reasons for not stopping, I still would have guessed that far more than 0.6% of people would have noticed something sublime and magical was happening.

Implications for Education – Can schools help (more) students stop to smell the roses?

I think this study speaks to a number of ways schools can prepare students to appreciate the beauty of the world that is often (unknowingly) within their grasp. Most obviously, the study speaks to the importance of formal instruction in the arts. At Currey Ingram, for example, we are first and foremost a school that prepares students with learning differences to realize their academic potential, including succeeding in college. But we also provide a full array of arts (and athletic) opportunities, knowing full-well how these experiences augment academic success. This is why our students in grades K-8 each attend weekly music, art and drama classes and our older students are encouraged to take similar electives in high school.

Less obvious is that schools might do well to teach less content and more process. That is, less what to think and more how to think. Our industrial-age education system is still not that conducive to educating thinking processes. For example, I have seen some institutions provide formal creativity courses. Yes, teach students to think outside the norm and expect them, for example, to find beauty where they least expect it.

Additionally, Currey Ingram and a number of other schools with similar missions are having success teaching thinking processes related to “executive functioning.” Students are given intentional and explicit instruction regarding impulse control, emotional control, flexible thinking, self-monitoring, planning/prioritizing, task initiation, and organization. This results in students being stronger advocates of their own learning experiences. We believe that these students respond with more savvy and sophistication to their environment, on all levels. They begin to see themselves as owners of their own educational experiences. Perhaps with similar explicit instruction, a higher proportion of the metro passersby would have been open to the possibility of unexpected beauty?

Conclusion

It’s a shame that many who would have enjoyed a free concert by a violin virtuoso missed the most beautiful thing they may have seen or heard that day. An opportunity for schools provided by this study is to recognize that teaching students how to think may help us more thoughtfully recognize and appreciate the subtle beauty of our everyday world.