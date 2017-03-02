Independence edges Brentwood for first region title

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

Independence switched to a big lineup for a big win.

The move helped the Eagles win the first region title in school history with a 53-49 victory over Brentwood in the 6-AAA final at Centennial on Thursday night.

Acting on a recommendation from assistant Thaddeus Lockridge, Independence coach Greg Glass inserted 6-foot-7 Corbin Daugherty into the lineup with 6-4 Joe Holdheide, 6-3 Jeremiah Barr, 6-2 Grayson Murphy and 5-7 Mac James early in the fourth quarter.

“We were able to get at least a good seven, eight rebounds in a row, contest some shots and get some stops,” said Glass, whose team will host Mt. Juliet (23-10) in a sectional at 7 p.m. Monday.

Brentwood (25-8), whose entire starting five is at least 6-3, built a 31-25 halftime lead by shooting 14 of 19 from the field.

The Bruins pounded it inside for layups in the first two quarters, but things got tougher in the second half when they hit 4 of 16.

“Just stayed solid mainly,” said Murphy, the region tournament MVP who scored 23 points. “We didn’t really deny (the entry pass), but we made sure we didn’t gamble and give them the easy basket and make them work for it.”

James added 15 points for the Eagles, who won their 11th straight since rebounding from a six-game skid in January.

Independence’s last seven wins have been by five points or less.

The Eagles beat Brentwood for the third time in four games with all three wins by five points or less.

“We just fight for each other and there’s not a possession where we don’t play hard,” James said. “It’s just when we get down, we rally together.”

Murphy and James scored all 12 of the Eagles’ fourth-quarter points with each guard scoring six.

Guard Kellen King led Brentwood with 25, including all 10 of the Bruins’ fourth-quarter points.

Trailing by three, King missed a chance to send the game into overtime when his 3-point attempt bounced off the front of the rim with eight seconds left.

“He’s a good player,” Murphy said. “Everything he puts up, you feel like it’s going in, so you’ve got to put up a hand and get close to him as possible to affect his shot.”

James’ free throw with 6.4 seconds remaining completed the scoring.

“Two heavyweights going at it,” Bruins coach Greg Shirley said. “The whole district is so tough the whole year. We went through a stretch where we didn’t finish even though we got the ball where we wanted to get it.”

Brentwood will visit Northeast (24-9) in a sectional at 7 p.m. Monday.

Bruins forward Reed Smith fouled out with 1:16 left with 12 points.

Independence opened the second half with a 12-5 run, taking its first lead at 37-36 on Holdheide’s jump shot late in the third quarter.

The Eagles never trailed after that, but never led by more than six.

King’s jumper cut the deficit to 50-49 with 56.2 seconds remaining, but James answered with two free throws nearly 12 seconds later.

That set the stage for King’s 3-point attempt in front of a near-capacity crowd.

“The bottom line is, win or lose, you better be ready to play Monday,” Shirley said. “We get the opportunity to travel and we embrace that.”

Both teams hope to get to the state tournament at Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro.

Independence fell one win short of its first state tournament appearance last season, falling 67-64 in a sectional at Station Camp.

The Eagles made it to the region semifinals the previous season.

“This next one Monday is The Game,” Glass said. “That’s one hungry group in that locker room and they sense we can do something really special, and it’s not going to be easy.”