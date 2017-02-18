Independence outlasts Brentwood to defend district throne

By SAM McGAW | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

The Independence Eagles withstood a late Brentwood surge to capture their second straight District 11-AAA tournament title with a 46-41 win at Centennial Saturday.

“Brentwood made a run and these guys kept their composure and just kept battling,” Independence head coach Greg Glass said. “This is a veteran team, and they stuck with it.”

Independence has won eight straight games since it suffered a six-game losing streak in January. It’ll take on Overton in the first round of the Region 6-AAA tournament at Centennial Saturday.

“I think we’re starting to peak at the perfect time,” said Independence guard Greg Miller, who was named the tournament MVP. “We had to work hard to get to this point. Once we got it together, we knew we were going to get the championship.”

Independence guard Grayson Murphy scored a game-high 16 points. His putback layup off a missed free throw as time expired sealed the victory.

“We have our heads high right now,” said Murphy, a Belmont signee. “We need to keep our focus. We’ve been really focused these past two weeks, and that’s been a huge key to our success.”

Jeremiah Barr added 10 points, Mac James scored eight and Miller had five in the victory.

Brentwood’s Jack Thurman nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the arch to cut Independence’s lead to 42-41 with 22.6 remaining.

After a pair of free throws by James, Brentwood’s Kellen King missed the game-tying three just before the buzzer.

“We will bounce back,” Brentwood head coach Greg Shirley stated. “I feel sorry for the next team that we’re going to play. You can put it in print: That’s not the Brentwood team that you’ll see next Saturday.”

Brentwood will play Hillsboro in the region quarterfinals.

The Bruins had an opportunity to tie the game at 38 with just under two minutes to play. However, an errant pass resulted in an and-one layup by Barr to push Independence ahead 41-36.

“That was huge,” Glass said. “They picked the dribble up and everybody locked in on their man and were denying the pass. That pressure kind of gets you with that five-second count, and Jeremiah made a great read and was able to get a breakaway from it.”

Kellen King led Brentwood with 12 points, while David Windley added 11 and Reed Smith scored 10.

All-District 11-AAA Boys Tournament Team

MVP: Greg Miller, Independence

Reese Glover, Franklin

Elon Smallwood, Ravenwood

Hayden Pearson, Centennial

John Carter, Summit

Kellen King, Brentwood

David Windley, Brentwood

Corbin Daugherty, Independence

Grayson Murphy, Independence

Darian Burns, Dickson County