Independence outlasts Mt. Juliet for first state tournament berth

By SAM McGAW | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

Independence head coach Greg Glass makes his team shoot free throws after every practice.

That extra effort paid off Monday night.

The Eagles went 15 of 16 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to clinch their first Class AAA state tournament berth with a 56-47 win against visiting Mt. Juliet.

“After practice, our coach makes us come to the gym and put up at least 30 free throws,” said Independence guard Greg Miller, who went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. “I put in a little extra work and the results showed.”

Independence closed the sectional matchup with a 15-4 run in the final five minutes. It went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line during that stretch.

“We were able to attack the basket and get to the free-throw line and get some important free throws,” Glass said.

“Once we were able to get up, I thought our guys kept their composure and kept battling. I just couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

Independence, the champion of the District 11-AAA and Region 6-AAA tournaments, has won 12 straight games since suffering a six-game skid in January.

It fell one game short of last year’s state tournament with a loss against Station Camp in the sectional round.

“We remember the feeling from last year when we were so close,” said point guard and Belmont signee Grayson Murphy. “This feels great after the hard work we’ve put in, and the effort and focus we’ve had over the past three weeks.”

Murphy scored a game-high 21 points for the Eagles, while Miller added 14 and Jeremiah Barr posted 11.

The Eagles’ first game of the tournament is on Wednesday, March 15, at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center. Its opponent will be randomly selected Tuesday afternoon.

“One thing I’m going to do is call my friends we played with last year and brag to them,” Miller said about advancing to state. “This is just an amazing feeling.”

J.R. Sanders led Mt. Juliet with 16 points. Terrell Wilson and Trey Pruitt added 10 apiece in the loss.

Joey Hayes’ 3-pointer pushed Mt. Juliet ahead 41-39 with 5:26 left in the game. Independence responded with an 8-2 run, which was capped off by two Murphy buckets.

The Eagles closed with nine consecutive free throws.