Independent restaurant group’s discount fundraiser now twice a year

Nashville Originals has reduced its popular discount gift certificate from occurring quarterly to biannually.

The first of two discount gift certificate sales this year will take place next Wednesday, March 1 .

The biannual sale gives diners in Nashville and Williamson County the chance to purchase gift certificates to over 60 Nashville Originals restaurant members at a 30 percent discount.

The sale is always growing, with new members Fifty-First Kitchen & Bar, Kay Bob’s Grill & Ale, and Swett’s participating this round.