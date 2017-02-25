Independent restaurant group’s discount fundraiser now twice a year

Nashville Originals has reduced its popular discount gift certificate from occurring quarterly to biannually.
The first of two discount gift certificate sales this year will take place next Wednesday, March 1.
The biannual sale gives diners in Nashville and Williamson County the chance to purchase gift certificates to over 60 Nashville Originals restaurant members at a 30 percent discount.
The sale is always growing, with new members Fifty-First Kitchen & Bar, Kay Bob’s Grill & Ale, and Swett’s participating this round.
The Nashville Originals, Music City’s nonprofit independent restaurant association created in 2006, is made up of local restaurateurs dedicated to sustaining the independent restaurant as a fixture of Nashville’s culture and community. Members range from fine dining establishments to ethnic options, burger joints and other longtime favorites.
The discount gift certificate sale is the organization’s fundraiser. Gift certificates to more than 60 local restaurants will be available for sale at 30 percent off in $25 and $50 denominations during the promotion