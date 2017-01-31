Is my yard big enough for a pool?

By Heather Listhartke

It’s perhaps the most asked question from people who are considering a pool, especially if they have a smaller sized yard. The question of whether your yard is big enough is a big concern as the pool will take up a good portion of it. The answer really depends on what you want out of your yard and pool.

Consider these questions:

What do you want to do in your pool?

Do you want it big enough to swim in?

Do you want space to play games?

Do you want to dive?

Do you want a slide?

The answers to all of these questions define just how big of a pool you might need. For just swimming, you can actually get away with a very small space. From a lap pool (which is long and narrow), to a swim spa with jets that allows you to swim against a current, there is a multitude of options.

However, if the pool is for a family to play and enjoy themselves, likely, you’ll want a larger pool with the extras. This means size and depth. To determine the right size, think about examples you like and most importantly a size that allows for maximum safety. The minimum recommended depth for diving from the Department of Health is 8 ft, but American Red Cross actually recommends 9 ft.

If you have smaller children or simply want an area of the pool to relax in, having a pool with a shallow space for sitting or lounging that gradually slopes into the deep end, is nice. This is called a beach entry and requires a long pool, with 9″ or 18″ lounges with steps down to the 3.5 foot shallow end, says Heather Crawford of Clearwater Pools in Brentwood.

If you like distance swimming, consider a pool with length, at least 25 feet. And for those that like playing volleyball in the pool, you will likely want your pool wide enough so that family and friends have space to move around.

Typical pool sizes are 16 x 32, 18 x 36 and 20 x 40; although, there are many options to work in different sizes and options. Those that want an activity space will likely want to go for the larger size. Whatever you may want, talk with the local pool professionals at Clearwater Pools in Brentwood to discuss your options. They can do any shape or size in vinyl or Gunite. Visit their website for more information and check out some possible options from their gallery.

This article was brought to you by Clearwater Pools.