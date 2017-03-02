It’s time for Taste, the annual restaurant expo at the Galleria mall

Taste of Williamson, the annual restaurant expo and benefit for the United Way of Williamson County, is upon us, set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday at the CoolSprings Galleria mall.
The event, presented by Nissan, is an annual favorite of the local and regional community, featuring food and beverages from area restaurants and caterers from Williamson County and beyond. All proceeds benefit United Way of Williamson County and its partner agencies.
Participants are arrayed along the CoolSprings Galleria mall, where guests can stroll from station to station for appetizer, main course, dessert and specialty food and drink samples while listening to piano music from Shuff’s Music & Piano Showroom.
Tickets are $35 in advance, and $40 at the door. Children 5 and under are free. $20 per ticket is tax deductible. In addition to the Taste event, patrons can show their ticket stub to get 10% off at participating restaurants next week, following the Taste.
As of Thursday, Mar. 2, restaurants sampling at Taste of Williamson were:
Franklin Marriott Cool Springs
Giardino Gourmet Salads Nashville
Pueblo Real Mexican Restaurant
SOPAPILLA’S -A New Mexican Kitchen
Event sponsors are Nissan, CoolSprings Galleria, SVMIC, AlphaGraphics Franklin, Coca-Cola, WSMV-TV, 96.3 JACK-fm, Mix 92.9, i106 Hits, Publix, WAKM, Brand Imaging Group, Home Page Media Group, Williamson Source, Shuff’s Music & Piano Showroom, Tractor Supply Co., YOUR Williamson, Williamson Herald and Home Instead Senior Care.
For more information, contact United Way of Williamson County at 615-771-2312.