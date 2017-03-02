It’s time for Taste, the annual restaurant expo at the Galleria mall

Taste of Williamson, the annual restaurant expo and benefit for the United Way of Williamson County, is upon us, set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday at the CoolSprings Galleria mall.

The event, presented by Nissan, is an annual favorite of the local and regional community, featuring food and beverages from area restaurants and caterers from Williamson County and beyond. All proceeds benefit United Way of Williamson County and its partner agencies.

Participants are arrayed along the CoolSprings Galleria mall, where guests can stroll from station to station for appetizer, main course, dessert and specialty food and drink samples while listening to piano music from Shuff’s Music & Piano Showroom.

Tickets are $35 in advance, and $40 at the door. Children 5 and under are free. $20 per ticket is tax deductible. In addition to the Taste event, patrons can show their ticket stub to get 10% off at participating restaurants next week, following the Taste.

As of Thursday, Mar. 2, restaurants sampling at Taste of Williamson were:

Bishop’s Meat & Three

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wings & Rings

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Catering & Events by Suzette

The Cheesecake Factory

Chuy’s

Corky’s Brentwood

Daily Dish Cafe & Catering

Decadence by Design

Drake’s Cool Springs

Famous Dave’s

Franklin Marriott Cool Springs

Giardino Gourmet Salads Nashville

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Granite City Food & Brewery

The Honeysuckle

Jim ‘N Nick’s

Kings Cool Springs

Kona Grill

Marco’s Pizza

Merridees Breadbasket

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nucci’s Gelato

Old Chicago Cool Springs

Olive Vitality

Padrino’s Pops

Paul’s Chocolate

Pei Wei

Popcorn Village

Puckett’s Boat House

Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant

Pueblo Real Mexican Restaurant

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Siam Pad Thai

SOPAPILLA’S -A New Mexican Kitchen

Sportsman’s Grille

Spring Hill Bakery

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

TGI Fridays

Tito’s Berry Farms

Williams Sonoma

Yats Nashville

Event sponsors are Nissan, CoolSprings Galleria, SVMIC, AlphaGraphics Franklin, Coca-Cola, WSMV-TV, 96.3 JACK-fm, Mix 92.9, i106 Hits, Publix, WAKM, Brand Imaging Group, Home Page Media Group, Williamson Source, Shuff’s Music & Piano Showroom, Tractor Supply Co., YOUR Williamson, Williamson Herald and Home Instead Senior Care.

For more information, contact United Way of Williamson County at 615-771-2312.