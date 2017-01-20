Smashed window nets thief a lunch bag and other incidents from weekly crime report

Some thefts from cars, some vandalism and a few incidents of shoplifting were about the only crimes reported on the Brentwood Police Department’s most recent crime analysis for the week ending Jan. 19.

A thief may have gotten less than they bargained for after smashing a window to break into a car at the Brentwood Family YMCA and coming away with a lunch bag. The incident occurred late on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18. No suspects have been identified.

On the same day at around the same time, another car was broken into via a smashed window just about a half mile away from the YMCA on the 900 block of Heritage Way. In that case, the thief got away with a purse. Like the other incident, police haven’t identified any suspects in this case.

In another incident of a theft involving a car, this one also on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a person on the 300 block of Centerview Drive had their license plate stolen off of their car. Again, police have no suspects.

Cars were also the object of several occurrences of vandalism this past week in Brentwood. Sometime over the weekend of Jan. 13, a person on the 5100 block of Prince Phillip Cove had a tire cut on their car and had sand poured into their fuel tank. On Monday, Jan. 16, a person on the 6800 block of Walnut Hills Drive reported that their fuel injector wiring had been cut two separate times over the previous few weeks. There are no suspects in either of these cases.

Several businesses and shoppers reported thefts at stores over the past week as well. Fleet Feet reported a theft involving clothing on Jan. 13, while Costco said someone stole a flat screen TV and sound bar from its store on Wednesday, Jan. 18. In the former case, 4 female suspects were seen driving away in a blue Hyundai and a white Nissan sedan. In the latter case, a bald black male in his 30s with a short beard and wearing a flannel shirt and jeans was reported as being a suspect. He was seen driving away in a red Ford Explorer.

Finally a shopper at a store at 210 Franklin Road reported that her purse had been stolen from her shopping cart after she had left it unattended. This incident happened on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. There are no suspects in this case.