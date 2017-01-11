BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA drops Ensworth; Ravenwood edges Page; Nolensville downs Cascade

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ensworth 57 at Brentwood Academy 67

BA point guard Darius Garland scored 30 points to lift BA to a 67-57 win over Ensworth Tuesday.

Jeremiah Oatsvall added 17 points and Tate Pierson had 10 in the victory.

Nolensville 44 at Cascade 41

Nolensville’s Nate Bloedorn scored 18 points and Reese Gilbert dropped 13 in Tuesday’s 44-41 win at Cascade.

Page 44 at Ravenwood 45

Ravenwood’s Seth Erickson scored 13 points and Elon Smallwood dropped 12 in Tuesday’s 45-44 win over Page.

Darrien James led Page with 22 points.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 68 at Giles County 35

CPA’s Clay Washburn scored 18 points and Michael Mayernick posted 14 in Tuesday’s 68-35 win at Giles County.

Zion Christian 48 at Franklin Road Academy 66

FRA’s Jack Doherty scored 36 points in Tuesday’s 66-48 win over Zion Christian.