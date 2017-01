GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ensworth 51 at Brentwood Academy 53

Sydni Harvey scored 21 points to help lead BA to a 53-51 win against Ensworth Tuesday.

Nolensville 36 at Cascade 35

Nolensville’s Grace Baird scored 16 points in Tuesday’s 36-35 win against Cascade.

Page 38 at Ravenwood 43

Kiera Downey’s 23 points helped guide Ravenwood to a 43-38 win against Page Tuesday.

Allison Pack led Page with 14 points and Faith Wilkin scored 13.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 56 at Giles County 48