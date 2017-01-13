January 14, 2017

Sports

BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Summit downs Ravenwood; Brentwood, GCA secure wins

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brentwood 59 at Dickson County 38

Brentwood’s Kellen King scored 16 points in Friday’s 59-38 win over Dickson County.

Ravenwood 42 at Summit 54

Summit’s John Carter scored 20 points and Demontay Dixon posted 15 in Friday’s 54-42 win over Ravenwood.

Ben Gleason led RHS with 13 points.

Santa Fe 46 at Grace Christian 83

GCA’s Jayce Brown scored 18 points and Mason McKnatt scored 16 in Friday’s 83-46 win over Santa Fe.

Page 53 at Marshall County 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brentwood 37 at Dickson County 54

Ravenwood 31 at Summit 38

Battle Ground Academy 54 at St. Cecilia 41

McClain Daniel scored 24 points to lead BGA to a 54-41 win Friday.

