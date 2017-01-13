BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Summit downs Ravenwood; Brentwood, GCA secure wins

BOYS BASKETBALL
Brentwood 59 at Dickson County 38
Brentwood’s Kellen King scored 16 points in Friday’s 59-38 win over Dickson County.
Ravenwood 42 at Summit 54
Summit’s John Carter scored 20 points and Demontay Dixon posted 15 in Friday’s 54-42 win over Ravenwood.
Ben Gleason led RHS with 13 points.
Santa Fe 46 at Grace Christian 83
GCA’s Jayce Brown scored 18 points and Mason McKnatt scored 16 in Friday’s 83-46 win over Santa Fe.
Page 53 at Marshall County 65
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brentwood 37 at Dickson County 54
Ravenwood 31 at Summit 38
Battle Ground Academy 54 at St. Cecilia 41
McClain Daniel scored 24 points to lead BGA to a 54-41 win Friday.