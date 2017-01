BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Brentwood dominates Centennial; Ravenwood handles Franklin

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brentwood 56 at Centennial 16

Brentwood’s Kellen King scored 18 points in Tuesday’s 56-16 win at Centennial.

Franklin 56 at Ravenwood 70

Ravenwood’s Elon Smallwood scored 18 points and Dalton Cain dropped 17 in Tuesday’s 70-56 win over Franklin.

Evan Sigler led FHS with 19 points.

Nolensville 44 at Page 55

Christ Presbyterian Academy 64 at Cascade 53

CPA’s Drew Scott scored 18 points, Michael Mayernick posted 17 and Bryce McCormick had 14 in Tuesday’s 64-53 win at Cascade.

Ezell-Harding 57 at Franklin Road Academy 84

Jack Doherty’s 29 points helped guide FRA to an 84-57 win against Ezell-Harding.

Currey Ingram 39 vs. Franklin Christian 34

Jake Grader scored 22 points for Currey Ingram in its 39-34 win over Franklin Christian.

Christian Ahlstrand added 14 points in the victory.