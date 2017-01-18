GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: CPA drops Cascade; FRA takes down Ezell-Harding; BHS, RHS fall

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brentwood 44 at Centennial 59

Malea Robertson scored 25 points to lead Centennial to a 59-44 win against Brentwood.

Izzy Franco led Brentwood with 16 points.

Franklin 52 at Ravenwood 36

Franklin’s Jilian King dropped 18 points in Tuesday’s 52-36 win over Ravenwood.

Holly Harris added 13 points and Abby Unger scored 10 in the win.

Kiera Downey led Ravenwood with 19.

Nolensville 33 at Page 70

Page’s Faith Wilkin scored 23 points in Tuesday’s 70-33 win over Nolensville.

Lauren Wilker added 16 points and Olivia Wilson posted 10.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 47 at Cascade 41

CPA’s Savannah LeGate scored 15 points and Libby Long had 13 in a 47-41 win against Cascade.

Ezell Harding 41 at Franklin Road Academy 57