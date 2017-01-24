BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ravenwood squeaks past Independence; BA, CPA, FRA dominate

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pope John Paul II 41 at Brentwood Academy 74

BA’s Darius Garland scored 19 points in Tuesday’s 74-41 rout of Pope John Paul II.

Jeremiah Oatsvall added 14 points and Gavin Schoenwald posted 13 in the victory.

Ravenwood 60 at Independence 59

Ravenwood’s Elon Smallwood scored 15 points and Seth Erickson posted 14 in a 60-59 win over Independence.

Independence was led by Greg Miller (15 points), Grayson Murphy (14) and Sam Molnar (11).

Franklin 73 at Nolensville 43

Christ Presbyterian Academy 63 at Page 38

Drew Scott scored 23 points to lead CPA to a 63-38 win at Page Tuesday.

Michael Mayernick added 14 points in the victory.

Franklin Road Academy 81 at Ezell-Harding 60

FRA’s Brennan Crook scored 26 points, Jack Doherty posted 18 and Kyle Crudele dropped 14 in Tuesday’s 81-60 win against Ezell-Harding.

Currey Ingram 36 vs. Clarksville Christian 52

Currey Ingram’s Jake Grader scored 21 points in Tuesday’s 52-36 loss against Clarksville Christian.