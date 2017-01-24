January 25, 2017

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA, Ravenwood win big; FRA downs Ezell-Harding

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pope John Paul II 13 at Brentwood Academy 65

BA’s Bria Dial scored a team-high 16 points in Tuesday’s 65-13 win against Pope John Paul II.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 46 at Page 47

Faith Wilkin’s 24 points helped lead Page to a 47-46 upset victory against CPA Tuesday.

Savannah LeGate led CPA with 16 points, while Carrington Washburn had 13.

Franklin Road Academy 45 at Ezell-Harding 38

Franklin 53 at Nolensville 34

Franklin’s Holly Harris scored 17 points and Jilian King posted 13 in a 53-34 win at Nolensville.

Ravenwood 51 at Independence 37

