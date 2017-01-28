BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA boys dominate Father Ryan; CPA sweeps Marshall County

BOYS BASKETBALL

Father Ryan 32 at Brentwood Academy 61

BA’s Jeremiah Oatsvall and Darius Garland scored 17 points apiece in Friday’s 61-32 win against Father Ryan.

Nolensville 47 at Giles County 50

Nolensville’s Nate Bloedorn scored 20 points in Friday’s 47-50 loss at Giles County.

Marshall County 64 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 67

CPA had four players reach double figures in scoring in Friday’s 67-64 win against Marshall County.

Clay Washburn led the charge with 17 points, while Michael Mayernick posted 13, Drew Scott scored 12 and McNeil Stout dropped 11.

Franklin Road Academy 80 at Zion Christian 43

FRA’s Brennan Crook scored 19 points and Jack Doherty posted 17 in Friday’s 80-43 win at Zion Christian.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Father Ryan 36 at Brentwood Academy 21

Marshall County 51 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 55

CPA’s Savannah LeGate scored 29 points in Friday’s 55-51 win against Marshall County.

Nolensville 43 at Giles County 61

Nolensville’s Holli Finnell scored 16 points in Friday’s 61-43 loss against Giles County.

Parker Leftwich added 11 points and Grace Baird scored 10 in the defeat.