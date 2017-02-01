BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA beats Ensworth; BHS falls in 2OT; CPA, FRA, Ravenwood cruise

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ensworth 63 at Brentwood Academy 70

Darius Garland posted 34 points for BA in its 70-63 win over Ensworth Tuesday.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 61 at Nolensville 34

Drew Scott’s 22 points helped guide CPA to 61-34 win at Nolensville Tuesday.

Bryce McCormick added 15 points in the victory.

Brentwood 61 at Independence 63 (2OT)

Independence’s Grayson Murphy scored 15 points in a double-overtime win against Brentwood.

Jeremiah Barr and Corbin Daugherty added 12 points apiece in the victory.

Kellen King led Brentwood with 25 points, while Jack Thurman posted 14.

Dickson County 42 at Ravenwood 65

Elon Smallwood scored 17 points to help lead Ravenwood to a 65-42 win against Dickson County.

Davidson Academy 35 at Franklin Road Academy 49

FRA’s Brennan Crook posted 14 points and Jack Doherty scored 12 in a 49-35 win against Davidson Academy.