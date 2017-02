GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Brentwood drops Independence; BA, CPA win big

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ensworth 28 at Brentwood Academy 47

BA’s Sydni Harvey scored 15 points, Kallie Searcy posted 13 and Bria Dial scored 11 in Tuesday’s 47-28 win against Ensworth.

Christ Presbyterian Academy 60 at Nolensville 36

CPA’s Savannah LeGate scored 21 points in a 60-36 win at Nolensville.

Grace Bair led NHS with 22 points.

Brentwood 45 at Independence 34

Dickson County 53 at Ravenwood 48

Ravenwood’s Catie Jett scored 15 points and Kiera Downey posted 13 in Tuesday’s 53-48 loss against Dickson County.

Davidson Academy 38 at Franklin Road Academy 44

FRA’s Riley Casey scored 13 points and Alison McKinney and Zharia Hutchinson added 10 points apiece in a 44-38 win against Davidson Academy.