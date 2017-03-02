January unemployment up slightly from December

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips on Thursday announced a preliminary unemployment rate for January at 5.4 percent, increasing from the revised December rate of 5.1 percent.

According to figures from the department, the U.S. preliminary rate for January is 4.8 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month.

While experiencing a rate increase from 4.8 to 5.4 percent during the past year in Tennessee, the national rate has declined from 4.9 to 4.8 percent within the same time span.

Total nonfarm employment increased with 1,200 additional jobs from December 2016 to January 2017. The largest employment increases were within trade/transportation/ utilities, leisure/hospitality, and mining/logging/construction.

“Our workforce is strengthened with increased opportunity, as international companies continue to invest in Tennessee and the advantages we offer,” Phillips said in a press release announcing the figures.