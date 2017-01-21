BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: BA dominates MBA; Ravenwood, CPA cruise

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brentwood Academy 72 at Montgomery Bell Academy 47

BA’s Jeremiah Oatsvall dropped 25 points in Friday’s 72-47 win against MBA.

Darius Garland added 17 points in the victory.

Ravenwood 72 at Centennial 42

Ravenwood’s Elon Smallwood scored 15 points and Parker Nash posted 14 in Friday’s 72-42 win at Centennial.

Franklin Road Academy 84 at Battle Ground Academy 83

FRA’s Brennan Crook scored 21 points in Friday’s 84-83 win at BGA.

Tyler Roop added 15 points in the win, while Watson Tansil posted 13 and CJ Fayne and Kyle Crudele scored 11 apiece.

BGA’s leading scorers were Briston Bennett (17 points), Jordan Cantrell (15), Jack Jewell (15), Garrett Hollis (12) and Ollie Reese (12).

Spring Hill 39 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 68

CPA’s Clay Washburn scored 23 points in Friday’s 68-39 rout of Spring Hill.

Alex Harrison led Spring Hill with 15 points.

Nolensville 37 at Marshall County 75

Currey Ingram 38 vs. Covenant 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ravenwood 39 at Centennial 50

Franklin Road Academy 40 at Battle Ground Academy 33

Zharia Hutchinson scored 14 points to lead FRA to a 40-33 win over BGA.

Spring Hill 33 at Christ Presbyterian Academy 60