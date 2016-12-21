JAROD TANKSLEY: Four tips to help you prepare to sell in 2017

Wow! 2016 has been another big year in real estate, and I am so thankful for everyone who has trusted me as their Realtor.

If you’re thinking about getting in on the selling and buying action in 2017, there are several things you can be doing now to prepare to sell:

1. De-clutter and stage your home. For many, this takes considerable time, so instead of trying to kill yourself working over a short amount of time, spread out the work to align with the timeframe of when you want to list (see #4). For tips on de-cluttering, read this previous post.

2. Get your finances in order. There’s nothing worse than starting your online search for homes only to discover that you don’t qualify for the homes you’ve got your heart set on. You’ll need to have your finances in order before you get pre-qualified for a loan, so start organizing your paperwork and writing down everything you’ll need to hand to a mortgage lender. Need help choosing a lender? This post can help!

3. Agree on a price. You’ll want to work with a trusted Realtor to find out what your home is worth and what price point will generate the most interest when you officially list. You’ll also need to work with your agent and agree on a price point as you begin your search for a new home.

4. Agree on the timing. 2017 has the potential for higher interest rates, and election years can sometimes be uncertain, but now is still a great time to put down roots and make an investment in Middle Tennessee. If you have children in school, you might want to wait until the end of the school year, but keep in mind that there are longer waiting periods for closings now, so you’ll need to factor that into the timing.

Nashville-area real estate is a great investment, so call me today and I’ll help you get the best price for you home and help you find your next dream home! 2017 could be your best year yet!

“You’ve Got a Friend in Real Estate”

Jarod Tanksley 615.403.8265

www.BrentwoodandBeyond.com

Brentview Realty 615.373.2814