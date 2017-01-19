JAROD TANKSLEY: Unwanted water in your home? Hire an expert!

When I have a client with water damage and/or the a house with the possible drainage issues, I call Harrison McCampbell from McCAMPBELL & ASSOCIATES.

He has a wealth of knowledge about how to get the help you need for water-related problems in your home. Water is possibly the worst thing for a house because most damage goes unreognized until it’s too late

Harrison McCampbell has water on the brain. It’s not a disease, but a career. As a self-employed architect for more than 25 years, he does nothing but investigate, analyze, and rectify how water shows up within buildings and houses — where it’s neither expected nor is supposed to be. Having recently been involved with Brian Ross’ “Nightline” show on ABC about new home construction issues, he can many times spot “ingredients for trouble” just by looking at a home. And just because something doesn’t look right doesn’t necessarily mean there are problems. Performing water tests and/or removing materials to get to the source(s) of water issues may be required.

Unfortunately, in many instances, repeated trips by a contractor may not result in solving construction problems—especially if the builder’s representative simply comes out to add more caulk, paint, or coating to “solve” a water-entry anomaly. That may be doing more harm than good. All too many times if a builder hasn’t constructed something properly, they probably also don’t know how to “fix” it properly. Be sure to have a lot of patience if you’re dealing with a problematic contractor who doesn’t return phone calls, because one of the first and easiest things to do is to “wear you out” with delays, ineffective “cures,” and/or simply not showing up when scheduled.

That’s why a specialty firm may be your best bet for getting the truly expert advice you need for fiding the source of your home’s water issues. You want it done right the first time with someone who has an educated background with the problem at hand. Do your research. Read reviews. Ask your friends for their feedback with experts they have used, and then move forward with the confidence to express your specific needs once you’re sure you have found the correct person to do the job.

Bio:

Harrison McCampbell has a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Tennessee (1972) and is a registered Architect in the State of Tennessee. Upon graduation from college, Mr. McCampbell worked for architecture firms in Tennessee and Texas for five years. In 1977, however, he started working in the construction industry, growing in knowledge and experience with the vastly-expanding field of roofing. During the same time, he has worked with architects to help bridge the gap between the fields of architecture and roofing. His work as a roofing and waterproofing consultant has involved him in field investigations, report and specification writing, code interpretation and compliance, and contract administration, and legal cases that have included arbitration, mediation, and litigation. He had lived and worked in New York and California before establishing a consulting business in Tennessee in 1991 as a sole proprietor.

Over the years, his leak investigations led him into other sectors of commercial and residential construction. Myriad moisture-related requests have involved many other related aspects of the building envelope—wall systems, windows, doors, waterproofing, and condensation. A considerable amount of his work has been as a forensic architect investigating and analyzing moisture-entry issues, sometimes providing repair scenarios.

