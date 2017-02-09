Johnson drops controversial counseling bill, endorses another

After filing the first bill of the session, Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has decided to take a different approach with a piece of legislation that would upended the code of ethics for counselors.

Filed in December, Johnson received backlash over proposing a Senate bill that would conflict with the American Counseling Association code of ethics by allowing professional counselors to refuse services to certain clients due to their “sincerely held beliefs.” Some labeled it as anti-LGBT legislation, but he repeatedly said he didn’t agree with that line of thinking.

The bill was calling for what could become a complete overhaul. It’s simply something Johnson said he felt needed addressing. But with Bell’s bill, he said he believed it would address his concerns.

“I am going to co-sign on to Sen. Mike Bell’s (R-Riceville) legislation, which will accomplish the bulk of what I had hoped to accomplish with Senate Bill 1,” Johnson said.

Johnson is now behind Senate Bill 449. The bill would require that entities that adopt rules or code of ethics for licensed professionals could be potentially be subject to these changes. As Bell explained, it would bring everyone under the same umbrella – Uniform Administrative Procedures Act. It’s already an existing process under state law. It’s not clear how many professionals this law could potentially affect.

“I started looking at this issue more from a global perspective,” Bell said yesterday when introducing the legislation in a press conference. ” … I don’t want to have to go through the fight that we went through last year with the bill Senator Johnson passed. I would much rather this be done in an orderly way.”

Last year, the Franklin Republican faced backlash after pushing forward legislation from Senate Bill 1556. It narrowed focused on a particular portion of the American Counseling Association Code of Ethics in regard to who counselors could refuse to treat based on their belief systems.

Now, the law allows counselors with “sincerely held principles” to turn away patients but recommend them to someone else.

The LGBT community felt threatened by his legislation, expressing they were primarily targeted. The new law does not apply if the individual seeking or undergoing counseling is in imminent danger of harming themselves or others.

Johnson largely said his law was mischaracterized and taken out of context. He blamed “misreporting” from the media.

As for what will happen to Senate Bill 1 since it’s been filed, Johnson said he would leave it in the general subcommittee of the senate. He won’t take it to the committee for a vote.