JULIE HOLT: The Lighter Side

I need to have a little rant session with my local friends this week, so for my readers outside of Williamson County, take the week off.

Instead of using my mishaps to feel better about yourselves, you can read comments on political posts to feel like a decent human being.

I live in Spring Hill and I love it. Having grown up in Mayberry, I like the feel of a small town with many more conveniences than my hometown offered. On Saturday, we attended Lu’s basketball game and we knew about half of the people in the gym — just like back home. We went out for lunch afterward — which was not really an option in Mayberry, so I really appreciate all the restaurants and stores.

Our schools are incredible! We are just at the beginning of our school years and I have been so pleased with Lu’s teachers and school staff (go Dragons!) We have jobs and people to do them. Our law enforcement and first responders are first class. We also have the highest per capita rate of frozen yogurt shops. Amazing.

Even though we have always known that WillCo is amazing, it turns out Nashville is too. In the last five years, Nashville’s new status as “it city” has brought more people and business to our beloved home.

I love that people from all over the country want to live here, and love it when they arrive. Williamson County doesn’t seem snobby about its newcomers. If you can afford to move in, we will bulldoze a few hundred acres and have your house built in no time, and we will even throw in a couple thousand neighbors too!

And don’t fret, if you think your only friends will be your neighbors whose bathroom window lines up perfectly with yours (and is a convenient five feet away in case you run out of TP), think again! You will bond with hundreds of other residents as you sit in traffic for hours. Then there’s your child’s classroom (well, portable, but who’s counting) where you will get very acquainted with the other parents when you visit because it’s elbow-to-elbow standing room only. And do not even talk to me about getting a passport in this county — they should just call it Fight Club.

Friends, it is not my nature to complain, especially publicly and in long-form. But what. The. Bananas?

Can we slow down a little bit and get some roads and schools? THEN get back to developing every square inch of the county? I’ve lived here for 14 years and I’ve seen a lot of great changes but I think we are getting ahead of ourselves. Maybe even shooting ourselves in the foot. How can we keep calling ourselves such an amazing place to live when it’s harder to function every day?

I know so many of you are lobbying for change in these exact areas in our local government. Keep paying attention and find out what’s going on and be involved. Your HomePage site (Brentwood, Franklin, Spring Hill and Nolensville) is always on top of these issues. Many land owners and developers are involved and those are the people and companies who can influence these changes. Don’t let their voices be the only ones heard.

