JULIE HOLT: The Lighter Side

I am unfailingly a glass-half-full kind of girl.

I might get irritated easily, but once I get over that, I am ever the optimist. I’ve always known that came from my mom, but I made a fun discovery when I was visiting my mom over the weekend. She wrote about optimism many years ago, and it has my name all over it. Like mother, like daughter, I guess.

Many of you know that the name “The Lighter Side” comes from the column my mom wrote in our hometown newspaper when I was a child. My version is a modern day continuation of her original column.

Today, I present to you a guest post from the original writer of The Lighter Side, my mom, Donna Burns. The following is taken from the edition of The Halls Herald that was published on May 24, 1988:

I like to look at the bright side of things, don’t you? I am forever the optimist. I find that life is so much easier to deal with if you stop pricking yourself with the thorns and look at the roses. So many people think that there is not a bright side to things that happen in everyday life, but I think they’re just not looking hard enough. Let’s take some examples:

Running out of gas. Yes, it is embarrassing to be out somewhere and run out of gas, but there is a bright side. Your car is fixable. Yes, all you have to do is put more gas in it and it will go. What if instead of running out of gas, the rear end fell out from under it? Be thankful that all it did was put you on the spot for the time being, and did not up and die on you.

Having your kid break a neighbor’s window with a rock. There is a bright side to that. A window can be replaced. What if your kid had broke the neighbor’s head with a rock? Be thankful was just the window. Tell your neighbor how lucky he is that it’s just a window!

Having more bills than you can pay. This will always keep you on your toes, and will help prepare you for what lies ahead in life. If you can juggle things around now, just think of how good you will be when you get a job with a big company in the accounting department. All you’ll have to do is give them your bank statement and monthly payments and income, and they’ll know before they interview you that you’re the person for the job. If you could keep yourself out of the poor house on what little you had to work with, just think of what you could do for their company!

Getting up in the morning. There is a bright side to dragging yourself out of bed every morning when you’d rather sleep. I have to admit that I had to look at this long time before I found it, but it’s there. The sooner you get up and get everything done, the sooner you can go back to bed! So roll on out of there, get your business taken care of so you can crawl back in!

Having your kid run away from home. Look at it like this: there’s one less mouth to feed. Forget the fact that the kid is just 10 years old, he’ll be OK, and you’ll have less clothes to wash, less toys to pick up. You should be thankful.

Having your kids remaining at home fight all the time. You should be so proud of them for fighting at home. At least they’re not out on the streets, picking on younger kids with bigger parents who could beat you up over it. Let them fight, enjoy it, they’re saving you a lot of trouble!

Having to wash dishes. Let’s see. Well, you could… no, that won’t do. How about… no, that’s not it either. I know, at lest you have running water in the house. How would you like to have to pump the water outside and tote it in? I guess it couldn’t be any worse could it? Oh well, I guess finding the bright side of some things is going to take more time. But the bright side of it is it will give me something to think about while I’m washing dishes!

————————

Thank you, Mom! I know what MY bright side is:

You have a column to write while you’re home visiting family, but no inspiration. Then you remember that your mom was the original funny lifestyle humor writer and also a pack rat, so she has every issue she ever published and you can do a cute “guest post” so you don’t have to stay up all night thinking of something. You should be thankful for your funny Mama.

Julie Holt is a wife, mother of three, hair stylist, runner, reader, writer, and is tired. Very tired. She works in Brentwood, lives in Spring Hill and can be reached at bwcjholt@gmail.com. You can follow Julie on Twitter @jh_lighter_side.