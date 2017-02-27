JULIE HOLT: The Lighter Side

I don’t think anyone would argue with me if I said I am an old, boring mom — not in the sense of my actual age, but more in my awareness of what is going on in the world and what is cool.

I live in the land of spelling tests, softball practice and potty training. A mid priced bottle of Pinot Noir, my grungy PJs and a Redbox rental make for a lovely Friday night. I feel like I am so absorbed in the busyness and details of daily life with three littles, that I don’t have the capacity or the energy to keep up with the world in general, let alone trends or pop culture.

This is especially a problem for me living in the South’s “It City.” Hubby and I love having a night out to check out new restaurants or enjoy a concert, but I always feel like everyone else’s grandma.

Every person in Nashville is always dressed. Fashionable clothes, great hair, literally the entire city of Nashville and everyone in it looks like a magazine shoot. I don’t know how they do it, but everyone walks around looking like their actual bodies have that vintage photo filter I use to try to make my house look like a condemned barn.

Being surrounded by all this effortless cool makes me feel even older and lamer than I really am. But over the weekend, I was freed from the oppressive hipsterism that crushes my self-confidence. I went on a girls’ trip to Memphis.

I grew up in rural West Tennessee and only visited the big city of Memphis for the occasional concert (front row at Air Supply in 1988, baby!), so there is still an unfamiliarity that makes it exciting for short visits from time to time.

Nashville’s less-photogenic neighbor may only be a quick three-hour drive away, but its vibe couldn’t be any more different. Driving away from the perfectly manicured lawns of Williamson County and through the aging areas of downtown Memphis reminded me that the whole world is not quite as polished and camera-ready as my usual surroundings.

Along with three girlfriends, I ventured out to popular tourist areas and instantly started feeling less out of touch. The crowds on Beale Street included people of all ages, sizes, races and levels of cluelessness about fashion. These were MY PEOPLE.

I saw a bachelorette party in which the average age was no less than 63. These lovely ladies were shakin’ their booties to Sir Mix A Lot, and they absolutely did not care even a tiny little bit about whether their flowy floral-print blouses were on fleek.

I think Memphis gets a bad rap (and yes, I know it has its own troubles) but as a tourist, I found it to be gritty, diverse, nonjudgmental of my old boringness and real. I sang Lynrd Skynrd songs along with the lounge singer, I broke out my best mom dance moves when the DJ cued up Def Leppard and I was not alone — everyone was letting their hair down and having a ball.

Everyone wasn’t young and rich and beautiful, but they were all happy to be out and ready to have fun. They weren’t trying to be seen and prove their coolness, they just needed a night out.

I do love Nashville and even by living here I feel cool. But sometimes, it’s nice to expand my horizons, let my guard down and hang with the folks who aren’t always Insta ready.

Julie Holt is a wife, mother of three, hair stylist, runner, reader, writer, and is tired. Very tired.