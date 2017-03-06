JULIE HOLT: The Lighter Side

Have I ever told y’all that I am an amazing and generous wife who will go to great lengths to make her husband feel loved and appreciated?

No?

Well, I totally am.

In an effort to give Hubby some well-deserved time off, I gave him Predators hockey tickets for Christmas. Not just one game, but eight. I chose dates that spanned late December through mid-April so that he would have nights out to look forward to for several months. It was the gift that kept on giving. I even told him that he didn’t have to take me as his date.

Now you moms out there know that this gift is much more than meets the eye. Not only did I select and pay for tickets, but I created multiple nights that I would have kid duty ALL BY MYSELF during the terrible, horrible, dreaded bedtime routine. EIGHT. TIMES.

I knew it would be worth it if Hubby had a break from some of the crazy of our normal routine, so I just put my big girl panties on and went with it. The first few games were great. I used my sweetest patient mama voice when telling my kids that if they didn’t get in bed right this minute I was going to sell them to the circus. I only resolved one disagreement by telling them to fight to the death. I was feeling pretty good.

I might have even patted myself on the back for my ability to take care of business under extreme stress. One particular hockey day, I started feeling cocky. It was a Tuesday and I was busy at the salon all day. I left work with about three minutes to spare if I was to pick the kids up from two different (and very far apart) schools on time.

I screeched into the preschool parking lot on two wheels and kept a smile on my face as I herded Bug and Dude into the van, even though they were moving at a snail’s pace. Make that extremely dramatic snails who couldn’t live if they didn’t get their snack RIGHT NOW. When they were securely buckled in, I threw some pretzels at them and burned rubber out of the parking lot.

I had to circumnavigate the globe to get around the traffic caused by the quarter mile of construction on Highway 31 at 840. This is where it all fell apart. I was late and Lu was the last kid there. (Do you know how much a late fee is?!?!) In addition to handing over my pocketful of tip money, I had to hear Lu tearily tell me how she thought I had forgotten her and that she didn’t know what would happen if I didn’t show up.

I apologized over and over. She was mostly over it when we arrived home. Since we were running late, I did the easy thing and threw some frozen chicken nuggets in the oven, sliced an apple and put some goldfish on a plate. Voila! Dinner of shame, hot and ready in 14 minutes. And since I was already feeding them junk, I let them eat on a “picnic” in front of the TV.

I can’t even speak of the horror that was bath time and bedtime. I’ll confess that I had to apologize the next day and Lu learned some new grownup words. BUT I finally reached the Holy Grail, the magic hour — the kids were in bed and I could finally sit down and relax.

I settled in with a tall glass of milk and a sleeve of Thin Mints (don’t judge me) and turned on Netflix. I chose a movie and curled up on the couch with my sweetest child, Jessie. (Jessie is a 9-month-old Labrador, so just think about what it means that she’s the best kid around here.)

All was well until Jessie started pacing. I took her out, she did her business and we came back to our movie. But she kept pacing, then started snorting and coughing. I will spare you the gory details, but let’s just say that I went through two rolls of paper towels and a can of Lysol that evening and leave it at that.

For all prior hockey games, I always reported to Hubby that everything had gone fine so that his enjoyment of a night out would not be tainted by knowing that his wife and children suffered. This time, at around 10:30 I texted him a picture of a white flag. He called immediately and I gave him a full report between Jessie’s… um, episodes.

There were still a handful of games left to attend, so I gave the abridged version, but one day I will tell him of all the suffering I quietly endured for the sake of his enjoyment of a night out. I am absolutely certain that he has experienced exactly the same defeating and demoralizing type of day in an effort to give me some alone time, so I guess we both have come to truly understand the saying “No good deed goes unpunished.”

Julie Holt is a wife, mother of three, hair stylist, runner, reader, writer, and is tired. Very tired. She works in Brentwood, lives in Spring Hill and can be reached at bwcjholt@gmail.com. You can follow Julie on Twitter @jh_lighter_side.