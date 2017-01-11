JUST SOLD: Property transfers, Dec. 12

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

12 DECEMBER 2016

37027

542 Turtle Creek Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Jennifer S and Chad M Grout; Seller: William Diehl Glaus; $649,000.

1239 Buckhead Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Wendi M and James A Cain; Seller: Lindsey M and Daniel T Ladd; $479,900.

1453 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $328,250.

9559 Hampton Reserve Drive, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Able Builders Inc; Seller: Ranganayaki and Saranyacharyulu V Mudumbi; $265,000.

8230 Victory Trail, Brentwood, Crockett Cove; Buyer: Melissa N and Russell A Harris; Seller: Regina and Peter C Rousos; $250,000.

5204 Maryland Way, Brentwood, Maryland Farms; Buyer: Bayrock Seven LLC; Seller: Bayrock Investment Co; $3,888,888.

5204 Maryland Way, Brentwood, Maryland Farms; Buyer: Stewart Campbell Jr Legacy Trust; Seller: Bayrock Seven LLC; $3,888,888.

9533 Glenfiddich Trace, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Whitney P and Michael B Walters; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $883,356.

1319 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Dixie L and George W Day; Seller: Carol W and Mark P Whitney; $444,795.

1315 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Anthony Duncan; Seller: Dixie and George W Day; $430,000.

713 Splitrail Drive, Brentwood, Cambridge Hills; Buyer: Karpagam and Krishnamurthy Swaminathan; Seller: Susan and Michael Huh; $650,000.

805 Davis Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Trust Between National Equity and N P Dodge Jr; Seller: Hue Lu and Ming Ming Liu; $453,000.

805 Davis Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Jonathan M Trusty; Seller: Trust Between National Equity and N P Dodge Jr; $453,000.

4 Ironwood Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Kristina K Brady; Seller: Kaitlin Ann and Andrew S Levitre; $931,500.

1003 Crimson Clover Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Elizabeth and Matthew Beckett; Seller: Morris L Dotson; $536,500.

6410 Arden Court, Brentwood, Arden Woods; Buyer: Melany and Tobin Pierson; Seller: The Rucker Group Inc; $1,325,000.

Lots 90, 92, and 98 on Wadebridge Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $429,664.

1050 Walnut Bend Lane, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Barnokhon A Mannanova and Bokhodirjon D Akhundjanov; Seller: Connie and Tom Muellenback; $860,000.

1528 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Equity Trust Co Custodian FBO Brandon Jenkins; Seller: Margaret F and Troy D Heithcock; $285,000.

1455 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $363,600.

Lots 0003 and 0149 on Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Castle Contractors LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $638,600.

9653 Radiant Jewel Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Robert Avila and David Scott Schallhorn; Seller: Barbara A and Kevin M Chartier; $592,500.

1767 Claybrook Park Circle, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Karen R and Michael D Musick; Seller: Libbi and Robert Lee; $950,000.

Right of Way on Willowick Drive, Brentwood, Willowick; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Willowick Homeowner Association; $104,578.

5103 Stoneleigh Circle, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Emily and Jerodis Williams; Seller: Jack C Gilliland IV Special Needs Trust; $435,000.

6307 Wescates Court, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Cynthia A and Michael R King; Seller: Chris Johnson; $1,040,000.

9171 Weston Drive, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Geri K and Kevin A Howard; Seller: Jacqueline T and Paul Larock; $814,770.

37062

7202 White Oak Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Frederic Nicholas Harvey and Fred Harvey; Seller: The Estate of Betty J Hall; $143,000.

7112 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Jessica and Scott A Stewart; Seller: Jeffrey Albert; $384,900.

7206 Deer Valley Drive, Fairview, Deer Valley Downs; Buyer: Yvonne M G and Jonathan D Hurst; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $269,429.

7542 Grand Boulevard, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: John Rios; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $274,050.

7213 Sugar Maple Drive, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Kathryn E and Andrew R Rose; Seller: Mary Jane Brown and Dennis Ralph Sander; $150,000.

7549 King Road, Fairview, Woodridge; Buyer: Michelle and Brent K Kirk; Seller: Jerri C Pierce; $125,000.

7107 Gregory Court, Fairview, Springway; Buyer: Jessica Delfs and Alex Officer; Seller: Naveh and Dganit Eldar; $180,500.

7117 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Sylvia H Wilson and Karen Leigh Hale; Seller: First Federal Bank; $145,000.

7308 Stirrup Lane, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Kim and Josh Berresheim; $75,900.

7007 Farley Court, Fairview, Meadow Wood Acres; Buyer: Kelli S Barnat; Seller: Innovated Construction Co LLC; $299,900.

7631 Cumberland Drive, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Karen Hutcherson; Seller: Betty Ann Baillie; $166,900.

Lots 9, 10 , and 13 on Brooklet Cove, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Ole South Property Inc; Seller: Global Trust Investment Co LLC; $87,000.

Lots 8 and 32 on Brooklet Cove, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Ole South Property Inc; Seller: Global Trust Investment Co LLC; $87,000.

37064

1343 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Heather and William Boldizsar III; Seller: Cathy J and Terry L Wonderlin; $565,000.

915 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Deanna B and Jack C Johnson; Seller: Loretta L and Bill Lazarus; $670,000.

Vacant lot on South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Crescent Lockwood MF LLC; Seller: Crescent Lockwood LLC; $4,780,000.

124 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Keli and Michael Jarosz; Seller: Jana L and Stephen L Leslie; $597,500.

8009 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Deirdre C and Justin R Kitchen; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $411,280.

738 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Valerie and Brian MacKay; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $516,534.

1017 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Jessica F and Samuel Tinnesz; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $499,850.

150 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Carrie and Robert C McBrayer; Seller: Karen S and Keith G Updike; $521,500.

4253 Pate Road, Franklin; Buyer: Stephanie Adelle Boghe; Seller: Neda A Chester; $325,000.

204 9th Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: 204 9th Avenue South LLC; Seller: Edward Walker Boehms Trust; $675,000.

791 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Natasha and Steffen T Cushing; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $519,945.

5049 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Ashok Kumar Bera and Nibedita Gantayat; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $480,936.

155 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Claire Walters and Spencer Charles Tomlinson; Seller: Dana and Peter Tocco; $442,223.

732 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Prachi Joshi and Sandeep Batra; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $426,290.

756 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tammy Roberts; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $514,819.

1163 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Logic Properties LLC; Seller: Jacob Allen Swartz; $342,000.

3721 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Karen E James and Richard C Rudd; Seller: Joanna Tenpenny and Tadd Arron Brewer; $460,000.

4303 Peytonsville-Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Angela Lynn and Robert Bradley Caldwell; Seller: James Wright; $186,500.

3126 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Jillian Nichole and Christopher Louis Anderson; Seller: Andra Ann and Nathan Brampton; $377,800.

234 Old Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: David Bradley Jr; Seller: Kandace and John D Peppers; $450,000.

727 Braemere Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Kelly Sheehan McGee; Seller: John Croft; $511,000.

1204 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tonya M Palla and Mark M Gouger; Seller: Jeffrey Cone; $500,000.

422 Knob Court, Franklin, Keegans Glen; Buyer: Svetlana V and Valentin P Borisyuk; Seller: Judy D Beard; $200,000.

416 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tricia and Eric Egan; Seller: Amanda and Maxie Garrett; $595,000.

415 Knob Court, Franklin, Keegans Glen; Buyer: Samantha and Jordan Thomas; Seller: Ryan A Walter; $312,000.

5055 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Shantavia and Gerell Webb; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $448,651.

743 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kelly and Christopher Casciotta; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $479,215.

748 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lynnette and Nathaniel Winters; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $442,910.

5042 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Archana Mangesh and Mangesh Suresh Bhasme; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $424,604.

1628 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Kimberly and Ryan Stevenson; Seller: Cindy and Andrew B Hughes; $304,200.

540 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Jeffrey Harwood; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $347,527.

507 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Patricia L and Tony L McLarty; Seller: Lisa M Price; $650,000.

2037 Beamon Drive (including lots 529, 531, 533, 574, and 575), Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: NSH Nashville LLC; Seller: Propst Nashville LLC; $430,000.

3031 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Loretta A and Thomas Carr; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $565,574.

924 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sharon V and Byron T Bach Jr; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $454,838.

307 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: NSH Nashville LLC; Seller: Mandy and Brian Whitson; $540,000.

37067

1255 Habersham Way, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Poonam Rautela and Rohit Bist; Seller: Natalie L and Evan D Marshall; $425,000.

222 Crossmill Court, Franklin, Andover Park; Buyer: Eric Heil; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $474,900.

309 Keswick Grove Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Karla A and Philip H Kinsley; Seller: Robert Louis Wells Family Trust; $570,000.

169 London Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Ashley T and Richard C Barker; Seller: Julian Walter Fagan IV; $349,000.

1718 Biscayne Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Russell Wolf; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $467,765.

8098 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Keven R White; Seller: Raymond D Berryhill and Henry T Carson; $363,900.

7036 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Judith B and Luther Thomas Fleming Jr; Seller: Mary E and Charles H Brown; $387,500.

624 German Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: PMT-GLP LLC; Seller: Michael B Schwegler Successor Trust; $150,000.

413 Savannah Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Glennon N and Jordan E Andrews; Seller: Qi Tang and Wei Wang; $503,000.

601 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover Park; Buyer: Douglas D Derscheid; Seller: Saima and Khalid Akhtar; $286,000.

1110 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Nancy C and Bernardino Evangelista Jr; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $544,635.

528 Montridge Court, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Claire R and Zachary Glenn Harris; Seller: Kelly Marie and Eric John Barrett; $610,000.

437 Autumn Lake Trail, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Carol and David Shirk; Seller: Ryan M Cain and Roy M Cain; $685,000.

37069

605 Lawrin Park, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Bridget Stone; Seller: Helen and Dennis Robbins; $288,000.

72 Cromford Place, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Julian and Will Franklin Chapman; Seller: James R Shackleford; $280,000.

143 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Dana W and Michael W Groos; Seller: Cathy and J Paul Mills; $469,900.

226 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Shari K and Joseph J Hunter; Seller: Glenda F Bawcum; $407,000.

5036 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Katherine L and Roger R Street III; Seller: Keith Anderson; $368,000.

2187 Hartland Road, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Jayashree and Prakash Ramachandran; Seller: Ridgemont Homes LLC; $975,953.

1107 Dickinson Lane, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Sara and Jason C Beard; Seller: Eleanor V and Gary D Bankes; $410,000.

468 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Jamie Vallecorsa and George Adams; Seller: Frances and Scott R Tyrone; $737,000.

2108 Stonewall Jackson Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Spencer Properties LLC; Seller: The Estate of Mary A Seltz; $350,000.

228 Halberton Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sarah K Westbrook and David William Hetrick; Seller: Cheryl A and Edwin David Cox; $585,000.

220 Cavalcade Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Reed Family Trust; Seller: Dana W and Michael W Groos; $343,400.

1030 Cumberland Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Jonathan Kilton; Seller: Kristen E and Timothy M McCorkle; $312,000.

Parcels 03200 and 03201 on Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Melissa and Donald Dean; Seller: Steven Fielder; $170,000.

2024 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: William W Stuck II; Seller: The Estate of Walter F Clepper III; $291,000.

1757 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Settlers Point; Buyer: Faye and David Waldrum; Seller: Sallie R and Carl T Swor; $314,150.

3011 Burlington Pass, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Josephine V and Gordon F Getz; Seller: Laurie A and John P Kennedy; $394,000.

144 Cottonwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Laura B and Paul Coons; Seller: Jennifer E and Lance R McKerley; $340,000.

37135

2630 York Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Lindsey M and Daniel T Ladd; Seller: Nathan D Williams and Andrew J Williams; $365,650.

204 Belvedere Circle, Nolensville, Belvedere; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Gilchrist Development Co; $150,000.

547 Great Angelica Way, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Sherry and Darrell Beeman; Seller: Tiffanie and Jon Kinder; $459,900.

7013 Yates Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jeffrey Baumgartner; Seller: Pamela and Andrew Perry; $275,000.

8056 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Sandra T and William N Hackney; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $386,433.

156 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Bridget Maureen Keener and Geoffrey B Fischer; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $464,970.

5047 Aunt Nannies Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Vickie and William Swinehart; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $401,900.

8041 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Tammy Graffam; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $377,861.

1225 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Susan E and James L Coonce; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $484,905.

7505 Sheldon Park Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Wendy J and Charles John Such III; Seller: Raymond J Bost; $440,000.

2651 York Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Nicolas Teasley; Seller: Emma and James T Poole; $700,000.

724 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Summer A and Clinton L Buchanan Jr; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $497,441.

909 Whittmore Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Amy F and Jeanpierre Dansereau; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $495,535.

37174

1701 Witt Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Kevin Sermeno; Seller: Danielle Z and William J Cahill; $264,000.

2017 Fiona Way, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Cayla Cleaver and Nathan Todd Basier; Seller: Erin M and Benjamin C Gribben; $281,100.

432 Heriot Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Carrie W and Erik T Wiltse; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $259,375.

7001 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Meadowbrook Companies LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III; $95,000.

3009 Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Gail Shaw Watson; Seller: Catherine Jillaine Burgio; $227,000.

Right of Way on Hearthside Drive, Spring Hill; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Melinda Claire Rowland and Gailen Marie Wiltz; $13,400.

5010 Perth Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Amy G and Tyler J Bird; Seller: Amy B and Jacob F Gordon; $482,500.

2078 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,408.

3017 Feradach Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Cathy Denise and Joe Paul Mills; Seller: Anita K and Timothy C Williams; $279,900.

1015 Alice Springs Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Kelle Anne and Michael S Wells; Seller: Corinna J and Kurt A Zuege; $469,900.

2978 Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Wellsprings Christian Church; Seller: Carl Wayne Hood III; $247,000.

209 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Tenn Contractors Inc; $59,740.

4006 Larabee Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Marcela G G Alcaraz and Juan Gonzalo Carrasco Lara; Seller: Michelle P and Shawn M Crouthamel; $374,500.

1988 Brisbane Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Michelle P and Shawn Crouthamel; Seller: Suzanne and James G Strong; $479,900.

4040 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Gary W Forsythe; Seller: Paul B Coons; $269,000.

2104 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Marie Brown; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $231,300.

2022 Gweneth Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Cory B Cobler; Seller: Andrea Dawn and David Andrew Jensen Rev Trust; $435,000.

2202 Charles Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estate; Buyer: Charles Way Trust; Seller: Kimberly A and Michael J Durbin; $111,323.

2013 Spring Meadow Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Meadow; Buyer: Julie L Gillam; Seller: Jennifer and Jason B Blackstock; $242,000.

37179

2853 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Pamela V and Malcolm R Holley Jr; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $479,236.

2105 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Robin and Dana Cappillino; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $448,050.

1489 Channing Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Courtney B and Joseph R Gilreath; Seller: Janna Jenkins; $286,000.

2786 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Karla A and Brandon Lee Clark; Seller: IRA Innovations LLC F/B/O John Magyar; $200,000.

2329 Redwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Marie A Stremming; Seller: Stacy L and Rodney A Kennedy; $332,000.

2188 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Heather A and Vincent W Delalla; Seller: Karen Fountain; $393,000.

11 lots on Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $491,000.

3008 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Amy and Timothy Langelier; Seller: Stephanie B and John A Felker; $430,000.

3608 Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Preston C Brust; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $658,663.