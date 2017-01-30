JUST SOLD: Property transfers, Dec. 26

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF DEC. 26, 2016

37027

1730 Surrey Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Zhizhou and Lijun Wang; Seller: Shabnam Aminmadani and Santiago Deledesma; $674,500.

1829 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Doreen M and Daniel S Caputo; Seller: Sally and Mark Biersmith; $732,500.

6311 Ramsgate Court, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Carissa P and Jonathan C Jones; Seller: Joy Kent and Wilson P Burton; $520,000.

5109 Cornwall Drive, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: Regina P and David C Beahm; Seller: Kristy M and Gregory M King; $533,000.

117 Governors Way, Brentwood, The Governors Club; Buyer: Susana P and Hector O Silva; Seller: Kathy M and Tommy R Burks; $659,000.

9531 Elgin Way, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Azieb and Hobtom Araya; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $700,000.

1616 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Tri-Star Energy LLC; $25,000.

1384 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: NGU LLC; $150,000.

9710 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Sarah H and Mark A Morrison; Seller: Melinda and Jeffrey L Bailey; $700,000.

4 Cherub Court, Brentwood, The Governors Club; Buyer: Makameh M and Jared J Utz; Seller: Diane K and Gary J Brand; $695,000.

1600 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, Brentwood Oasis; Buyer: Journey Franklin Church; Seller: Community Church; $2,200,000.

507 Dahlia Drive, Brentwood, Murray Estates; Buyer: Irina A and Adrain K Wilson; Seller: Jeanne E and J Thaxton Smith III; $500,000.

816 Pine Terrace Drive, Brentwood, Borgata; Buyer: Karen and Chad Thomas; Seller: Olga Dayts and George Wanna; $741,500.

9236 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Laura Williams; Seller: Richard D McAdams; $545,000.

1832 Tiverton Place, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Lyndsay Younkin and John Michael Hayden; Seller: Anketse Debebe and Tedros Mengiste; $835,000.

809 Vivians Way, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Mark Vanston; Seller: HSBC Bank USA NA Trust; $534,294.

9809 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Brittany A and Thomas J Schaffer; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $643,725.

8106 Wikle Road East, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Melissa and Nicholas Lehmann; Seller: Nell Velma Davies and Davies Rev Living Trust; $510,000.

37062

7210 Deer Valley Drive, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Andrea Suzanne and Claiborne Pitt Watkins; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $247,700.

7107 Timberlane Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Jennifer Gamble; Seller: The Estate of Catherine Keeble Killebrew; $120,000.

7502 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Naveh and Dganit Eldar; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $255,160.

7202 Deer Valley Drive, Fairview, Deer Valley Downs; Buyer: Leah D and Forrest Lewis; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $284,754.

Lots 22, 44, and 46 on Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Heartland Reserves Inc; $174,000.

Vacant lot on Loblolly Boulevard, Fairview, Evergreen Industrial Park; Buyer: Hallie Megan and Chance William Dunleavy; Seller: PNB Holding Co 1 Inc; $155,000.

7501 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Fawn Purky and Christopher Miller; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $238,475.

7540 Western Woods Village, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Ashley Rhea Crane; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $263,900.

37064

Parcels 02008 and 02017 McMillan Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mary E and Ronald A Hurst; Seller: Wyeth Trybue Ramsay Jr; $250,000.

822 Charming Court, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Hollie and Nathan J Brickhead; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $522,226.

1800 Thorn Brook Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Patricia A McDonald; Seller: Deana and Bill Barlow; $540,000.

815 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Thomas T Blalock; Seller: Amy Neal; $165,000.

3128 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Annie and Scott Glasel; Seller: M Brenda S Pruitt; $264,500.

409 Tothill Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Elizabeth and Mark Greunke; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $386,192.

7430 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Leipers Fork Self Storage LLC; Seller: Robert Jason Nicewarner; $115,000.

503 Figuers Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Leah M and David A Gallagher; Seller: Julie B and Charles S Thomas IV; $375,000.

8200 Penn Way Court, Franklin, Brandon Park Downs; Buyer: Nancy M and Robert P Cook; Seller: Linda M and Donald W Bowles; $1,065,000.

101 Southeast Parkway Court #220, Franklin, Keystone Center Condos; Buyer: Keystone Commercial Properties; Seller: RCI Co; $575,000.

785 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Anna and Jonathan Smith; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $526,598.

Lots 7027 and 7028 on General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $269,345.

6 vacant lots on Courfield Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Lockwood LLC; $414,990.

9032 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Patricia F and William J Huffman; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $378,954.

506 Figuers Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Rebecca A and Sean M Richardson; Seller: Evelyne Ann Lunn; $259,900.

525 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Laurie S and Michael A Ellsworth; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $305,990.

120 Curry Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lindsey and Adam Taylor; Seller: Haley and Warren H Pate; $420,000.

2000 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ginger Garland; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $469,842.

304 Public Square, Franklin; Buyer: Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County; Seller: Janet E and T Douglass Darby; $822,500.

722 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Patrick Foster; Seller: Anna Faye and David L Schardt; $846,450.

5241 Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Randall Lewis Rudolph; Seller: Melinda Welton and John Noel; $150,000.

724 Braemere Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Judy E Veach and Deborah Veach Vollmer; Seller: Mary Lou Davis; $385,000.

1022 Echelong Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Mindy and Harry Phillip Thornton Jr; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $479,900.

1345 West Main Street, Franklin, Sunset Manor; Buyer: Rolling Hollow Properties LLC; Seller: John Faccia; $1,350,000.

403 Freesia Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Hope and Tyler Hickman; Seller: Erin E and Johannes A Hobson II; $385,000.

120 Princess Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Teda R and Dean A Pennington; Seller: Burnswick Construction Co Inc; $665,000.

102 Lumber Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Cherokee Equity Corp and Cherokee Lumber LLC; Seller: Village Place Partnership; $2,925,000.

2018 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Erin S and Daniel L Saurers; Seller: NVR Inc; $416,450.

9050 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Julie Black; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $368,568.

Lots 88, 89, 90, and 91 on Tomich Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Helm LLC; $283,620.

1907 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $130,100.

720 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Shirinbanu Ikbalhusen and Ikbalhusen Indawala; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $413,978.

515 Madeira Street, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Patsy L Porter; Seller: Linda G Olmstead; $348,900.

113 Confederate Drive, Franklin, Southgate; Buyer: H and M International LLC; Seller: Cornerstone Investment Inc; $212,000.

1203 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Maureen E and William A Chace; Seller: Mary Michelle and Brooks James Tomlinson; $192,000.

4536 Harpeth School Road, Franklin; Buyer: Erin Elizabeth and Johannes A Hobson II; Seller: Della S and Armando C Lomeli Sr; $112,000.

5022 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Cadence Construction LLC; Seller: Gosey Hill Road Development LLC; $204,900.

5043 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Hillary and Stephen Vickers III; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $447,132.

600 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Lisa Boggs; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $310,040.

303 Oberlin Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Melissa B and Jonathan A Sawyer; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $485,750.

Lots 1284, 1700, and 1807 on Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $497,700.

Lots 7019, 7066, 7077, 7068, and 7069 on General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $497,371.

2079 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Lockwood LLC; $124,556.

743 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Haley Rev Living Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $413,880.

Lots 1799, 1800, 1801, 1803, 1804, 1805, and 1806 on Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $1,012,100.

904 Brink Place, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Lynndey M and Christopher E Reid; Seller: Lewis & Son Construction LLC; $213,000.

1284 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: 1284 West Main GP; Seller: Peachtree Hills LLC; $606,250.

6025 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: David Toman; Seller: Shelly A and Donald E Workman; $357,000.

408 Eddy Lane, Franklin, Village of Eddy Lane; Buyer: Sandra Melz; Seller: Deer Creek Homes Inc; $720,000.

37067

2023 Bratton Place Drive, Franklin, Amber Glen; Buyer: Megan Alyse and Trey A Stewart; Seller: Chai-Peng Ho and Mike P Wong; $350,000.

1029 Harwick Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Carolyn J and Robert F Block; Seller: Angela and David Keith Everett; $503,000.

600 Prince Valiant Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Sharlin Leslie and Michael Earl Quest; Seller: William Shaar; $319,000.

1708 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jeanne M and Larry E Jones; Seller: Tamara Laurinas; $289,900.

1655 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Patricia Wuchte Young; Seller: Darrel Mogilles; $257,000.

604 Prince Valiant Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Sherif Roufail; Seller: Caywood Builders LLC; $165,000.

320 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Cheryl and David Hillis; Seller: Jennifer and John Jayaram; $415,000.

Lots 86 and 87 on Tomich Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Helm LLC; $141,810.

807 Chad Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Silvia and Guillermo Melendez; Seller: Jung Hyun Cho and Jeong Ho Ma; $326,000.

4019 Nestledown Drive (Quitclaim with Consideration), Franklin, Nestledown Farms; Buyer: R Addison John Dumford Irr Trust; Seller: Raeni Rinker-Dumford Rev Trust; $10,000.

1104 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Alyssa M and Jonathan R Sullivan; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $589,789.

9413 Clovercroft Road, Franklin, Worthington; Buyer: Bradley W Gooch; Seller: Cheryl N and Gary D Nesbit; $585,000.

37069

604 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Berry Chapel Heights; Buyer: Ansley Tillman; Seller: Jacqueline and Lukas Photivihok; $316,500.

919 Cherry Grove Road, Franklin, Longwood; Buyer: Melissa Bell and William L Sheffield; Seller: Patricia R and John T Gooslbey; $30,000.

913 Cherry Grove Road, Franklin, Longwood; Buyer: Melissa Bell and William L Sheffield; Seller: Patricia R and John T Gooslbey; $630,000.

198 Cottonwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Kristin R and Michael Vazquez; Seller: Carolyne J Niles Living Trust; $491,500.

103 Bobby Drive, Franklin, Grassland Estates; Buyer: Spencer Properties; Seller: Linda Ann and Kenneth S Solomon; $344,000.

1200 Waterstone Boulevard, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Waterstone Trust; Seller: Crystal and Christopher Hyatt; $2,700,000.

37135

417 Sweet Fern Drive, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Elayna and Darryl Wilson; Seller: Cory and Karen Batten; $500,000.

6013 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Margaret Y and Nicholas A Orefice; Seller: Jennifer L Neal; $429,000.

1069 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Kelly B and Patrick M McCombs; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $426,549.

5001 Burke Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Mechalla and Andrew Goerlich; Seller: Cara and David Gibson; $355,000.

313 Conoga Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Barlow Builders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $140,000.

300 Conoga Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Barlow Builders LLC; Seller: Grove Park Partners LLC; $140,000.

3156 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jacqueline R and Louis F Imboden; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $533,661.

933 Whittmore Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Donisha Schenck; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $449,225.

Wilson Pike, Nolensville; Buyer: Gary Roberts; Seller: Viviane Bowers; $101,900.

3371 Redmon Hill, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth Grant; Seller: Jennifer Moehlmann; $339,900.

7481 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Brentwood Hills Church of Christ; Seller: Kelley Properties LLC; $1,700,000.

7235 Haley Industrial Drive, Nolensville, Haley Industrial Park; Buyer: Shanon and Ryan Taylor; Seller: Charles D Dimick; $365,000.

2613 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.

213 Everett Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Christina M and James Michael Forster; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $608,159.

Vacant lot on Finley Ridge Lane, Nolensville, Rocky Fork Estates; Buyer: D R Horton Inc; Seller: Laurie Lawrence; $625,000.

Vacant lot on Sunset Road, Nolensville; Buyer: TBT Construction & Home Improvement LLC; Seller: Mary A and James S Wheeler; $400,000.

4660 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Daniel K and Joseph L Nix; $390,000.

2608 Peabody Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: Almaz N Tesema and Redae H Asress; $365,000.

9145 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Tia N and Jeffrey L Reardon; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $675,990.

3161 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kristina M and Jason M Reich; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $534,222.

37174

4042 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kay Bennet and Jonathan Kevin Andrews; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $467,757.

2109 Kenowick Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Josephine and Joshua E Bailey; Seller: Brittany and Stephen and Anderson; $230,000.

111 Baker Springs Lane, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Angela Summar Mathis; Seller: Rebekah A and Brandon J Arora; $215,000.

1028 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Linda Bowles; Seller: Charles R Mosley; $305,000.

1008 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Christy Watkins; $6,670.

1004 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Barbara Anne and Stephen Austell; $7,400.

3073 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: El-Alti Khaled; $11,527.

2690 Paradise Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Jamie and Micah Kuiper; Seller: Linda T Reed; $205,000.

4008 Campass Point Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Dana D Klebs and Gerry J Flannery; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $409,990.

2202 Charles Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: AH4R-TN3 LLC; Seller: Kimberly A and Michael J Durbin; $228,500.

8004 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Tina A and Eric P Kubina; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $539,900.

2112 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Erik Christensen; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $201,075.

3050 Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Janet M and Wesley E McRae Jr; Seller: Dana Klebs; $227,000.

447 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Leigh Hester; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $319,200.

1016 Watauga Court, Spring Hill, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Carol Lee and Vincent David Girolami; Seller: Michelle Wyatt; $227,000.

1965 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Crystal D and Robert R Manners; Seller: NVR Inc; $360,355.

2077 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Cooperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,408.

106 Shanache Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Lea Wa Yap and Kok Hai Tan; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $358,205.

206 Burnwick Court, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Ginger S Snell and Eddie R Ware; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Fox Ridge Homes; $331,945.

107 Dakota Drive, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Tenisha B Esmond; Seller: John C Cataldi Jr; $134,500.

2977 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Alisha and James Carpenter; Seller: Crystal R and Jason Gress; $339,900.

6000 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Shari and Scott Blade; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $325,900.

Vacant lot on Buckner Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: SHTN LLC; Seller: Spring Hill Place Land Partners; $55,000.

37179

1650 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Holly and Lee Marcus; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $257,320.

3779 Mobleys Cut Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Melanie D Vance; Seller: Cynthia Renee Beard; $35,000.

3805 Somers Lane, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Anne R Smith; Seller: Pamela G Lankford; $487,500.

2792 Cabin Run Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Aleesa Powers and Philip Gaudin; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $558,600.

2833 Pedigo Place, Thompson’s Station, Buckner Place; Buyer: Lisa J and Robert M Borquez; Seller: Gerald J Flannery; $285,000.

2857 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Janie L and John E Upchurch; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $399,990.

3546 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Artisan Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $160,000.

Johnson Hollow Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Antonia Silva-Hale and Douglas A Hale; Seller: Tiffany M and John Paul Andrews; $140,000.

3553 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Artisan Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $160,000.

3902 Sparkman Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: R & J Land Co LLC; Seller: Kenneth L Keyser and Thomas M Ward; $675,000.

2615 Baugh Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Shelby and Josh Miles; Seller: Joseph Camille Lunsford; $240,000.

2092 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Valerie Laloux and Raphael Delhaye; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $463,447.

2262 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $68,818.

2285 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $68,818.

1647 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Som Kumar Thapa; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $239,365.

2289 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $68,819.

2258 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $68,819.

2675 Dunstan Place Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kellye J and Derek J Bailey; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $447,381.

2360 Stockwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Vanessa Moore and Jonathan W Turner; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $441,460.