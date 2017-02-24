JUST SOLD: Property transfers, Feb. 7, 2017

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

07 FEBRUARY 2017

37027

1121 Holly Tree Farms Road, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Vivian and Bobby Coulter; Seller: Leigh Ann and Lucian F Emerson; $520,000.

1555 Red Oak Lane, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Leigh Ann and Philip Bodie; Seller: Lesley and Gary Lee; $534,900.

6327 Canterbury Close, Brentwood, Derby Glen Close; Buyer: Tina B and Kenneth M Caldwell; Seller: Jirapa K and Geoffrey M Brittin; $810,000.

9504 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Sondra Dunn and Jack Henry Noble; Seller: Diane L and Paul R Becker; $698,695.

379 Childe Harolds Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Susan V James and Ken Wilkens; Seller: Michelle M and Rafe M Donahue; $827,500.

9453 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Christina A and Kevin M Lynch; Seller: Andrea Velasquez Rev Living Trust; $650,000.

6311 Milbrook Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Brenna G and Christopher B Wiedman; Seller: Misty and James Trone; $680,000.

6341 Wildwood Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Lights; Buyer: Maria and Brent B Dongas; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $839,422.

9304 Seminole Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Elaina and Michael Brintnall; Seller: Daniel S and Marie Bobrowski Rev Living Trust; $225,000.

1867 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Heather M and Timothy J Casey; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $908,692.

8009 Warner Road, Brentwood, Concord Green; Buyer: Summer Shearer and Patrick Lincoln Blakeley; Seller: Judith E Baird; $513,000.

1273 Wheatley Forest Drive, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Lori J Bowman; Seller: Tyler A and Ryan M Rygmyr; $387,500.

1081 Crossfield Drive, Brentwood, Whittmore; Buyer: Joanna S and Stephen K Edwards; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $500,000.

1891 Charity Drive, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Cindy J Kozak-Funck and Patrick L Funck; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,002,557.

719 Green Hill Boulevard, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Myranda C and Jason D Jones; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $796,004.

1041 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood, Callie Ann Estates; Buyer: Casey and Michael Burgdorf; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $1,557,900.

8326 Carriage Hills Drive, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Kristen L Rodewald and Samuel Scoffield; Seller: Dianne K and Mark Hamilton; $499,900.

1810 Morgan Farms Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Shanon and Ryan Taylor; Seller: Derrick Mason Rev Trust; $1,285,000.

701 Forest Park Drive, Brentwood, Forest of Brentwood; Buyer: Leigh Ann and Lucian F Emerson; Seller: Elizabeth and William F Large; $490,000.

9533 Thoroughbred Way, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Denice A and Jeffrey West; Seller: William R Council III; $650,000.

37062

7138 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Ravi M Patel and Shweta P Desai; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $381,388.

7111 Red Maple Court, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: NASH 2 SF LLC; Seller: William Wayne Higgins Jr; $209,000.

8012 Rose Ridge Private Lane, Fairview, Rose Ridge; Buyer: Marcie Hadden and Christopher Ellis; Seller: Sam Burgess; $114,500.

7210 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Tabatha L Waddell; Seller: Sherry Jean and Thomas Tyler Kelly; $141,000.

7817 Pinecrest Court, Fairview, Pinecrest; Buyer: Sherri Bissing and Thomas Merideth; Seller: Stacie D and Matthew R Evans; $285,000.

7201 Deervalley Drive, Fairview, Deervalley; Buyer: Alison Lynn and John Fullington; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $291,990.

Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Heartland Reserves Inc; $174,000.

Northwest Highway, Fairview; Buyer: Noble House GP; Seller: Billy Pomeroy and Robert

Pomeroy Jr; $450,000.

7172 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: Golden Rule Properties LLC; Seller: Lillian and Nelson Ivy; $112,500.

37064

5309 Old Highway 96, Franklin, Leipers Fork; Buyer: Leipers Corner GP; Seller: Harley Tat and True Cross; $700,000.

5807 Bending Chestnut Road, Franklin, Bending Chestnut; Buyer: Ina Family Trust; Seller: Jana C and Dennis I Smith; $1,800,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #I-104, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth J Barnes; Seller: Danica Laub; $192,500.

1005 Fair Street, Franklin; Buyer: Shirley K McGrew; Seller: Julie A Hinton; $600,000.

613 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Debora L Townsend and Liyakat Fruitwala; Seller: Michael A Lamprecht; $208,000.

613 Hillsboro Road #B16, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Debora L Townsend and Liyakat Fruitwala; Seller: Karen E Carter; $104,000.

422 Courfield Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Donald K Allen; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $490,000.

707 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Patricia G and William Michael Gambill; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $392,910.

1136 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathryne and James W Bauerly; Seller: Kathleen V and Kelly C Johnson; $562,500.

1077 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Archana Gillala and Yashpal Chepuri; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $326,533.

406 William Wallace Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Ashlee Kathleen Jacobs and Thomas Michael Roche; Seller: Rebecca L and Brad Alan Morgan; $419,000.

1083 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Kristy Zabrosky; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $281,977.

5043 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Cait P and Joel N Robertson; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $558,825.

108 Powder Mill Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: AWJ Partners LLC; Seller: Chandra L Weeden; $210,000.

117 Old Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: LST Investment Trust; Seller: The Estate of Louise C Cotton; $190,000.

645 Streamside Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Michelle M Pauk and Derik Hinz; Seller: Shannon and Brandt Luke; $439,990.

790 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Rita and James Caplan; Seller: Paris Trust; $584,000.

1023 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Arvind Kumar; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $282,780.

604 Treelawn Place, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Stacey E and Michael S Dvorak; Seller: Rollings Hollow Properties; $383,000.

209 Granger View Circle, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Jason Rapoport; Seller: Lisa Edd and Jon Francis II; $340,000.

337 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Shandon Gabriel Griggs; Seller: Luna Custom Homes LLC; $137,500.

516 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Viktoriya and Ruslan Gudnyy; Seller: John Fang; $449,213.

526 Rochester Close, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Christina Walker and Phillip Doyle Garner; Seller: Zurich Homes Inc D/B/A Zurich Nashville; $1,475,000.

6014 Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Maura Ann and Joseph Procopio; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders; $624,124.

744 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Amani Yaghshi and Mhd Wael Alrifai; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $387,400.

713 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nirja Rani and Animesh Raj Jha; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $463,360.

8031 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Bhargavi Potukuchi and Manoj Annambhotla; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $445,071.

1334 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Battle Ground Park; Buyer: Ashley and David T Holt; Seller: Les Lazarus and Dan Heichelbech; $245,000.

104 Scruggs Avenue, Franklin, Rolling Meadows; Buyer: Eva Salinas and Eugenio-Hernandez Jimenez; Seller: Hastings Properties LLC; $170,000.

5024 Rockport Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: N P Dodge Jr Trust and National Equity Inc; Seller: Bethany and Ralf Reiser; $620,000.

1035 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Hyun Suk Cho and Joshua Clifton; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $331,799.

1177 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Julia-May and Jarrod A Boyd; Seller: Kathy S and Steven C Lake; $490,000.

1624 Diamond Drive, Franklin, South Point; Buyer: Sushma Reddy Kondlapudi and Suman Vadlakonda; Seller: Connie M and Monte H Mohr; $625,000.

337 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Mary Elizabeth and Karl Edwin Schaper; Seller: Danielle and Jeremy D Cadeau; $466,900.

1101 Downs Boulevard #J104, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Allison and Sean C Phillips; Seller: Mary E and Terry E Siemen; $124,000.

1101 Downs Boulevard #J103, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Allison and Sean C Phillips; Seller: Mary E and Terry E Siemen; $124,000.

5173 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $155,900.

5167 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $155,900.

6674 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club; Buyer: Derrick Mason Rev Trust; Seller: Atkinson Construction & Assoc LLC; $1,180,000.

459 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jeffrey P Sander Trust; Seller: Patricia L and George J Regg; $622,000.

311 Natchez Street, Franklin; Buyer: Lorraine D Dunlap; Seller: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Inc; $195,000.

4019 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rani Malini and Ramesh Dundigalla; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $415,049.

37067

Wilson Pike (contains lots 1 and 2), Franklin; Buyer: Dean White; Seller: Michelle and Eric Wright; $224,900.

1403 Leeds Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Stacey and Javier Tarpey; Seller: Christine and William Brown; $536,000.

259 Keswick Grove Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Sarah E and Ernie Luecke; Seller: Mitch Kinder Development LLC; $660,000.

1310 Pickwick Park Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Tiffany and John Goodwin Jr; Seller: John M Hayden; $394,900.

4330 North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Paul E Brown; Seller: Maria F and Stuart R Crum; $2,650,000.

1608 Sumter Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Emi and John Baker; Seller: Andrew J Hellenthal; $423,500.

1553 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Susan Ratcliff Davis and Daniel T Davis; Seller: Kermit R Zinn; $271,500.

225 King Arthur Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kathleen M and Robert K Schmahl; Seller: James D Eden; $710,000.

1970 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Mark L Joseph; Seller: Jennifer L Thornton Harkai and Steven R Maxson; $244,900.

408 Canterbury Rise, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Idlewood Custom Construction LLC; Seller: Laura and Aaron Cicchelli; $275,000.

157 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Elizabeth Clark and Patrick Elroy DeFrancesco; Seller: Jackie W Brassfield Sr; $466,500.

37069

1537 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Sarah and D Dallas George; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $295,000.

214 Poydras Street, Franklin, Carolina Close; Buyer: Dina M Tobin-Gorman and Slayton P Gorman; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,500,536.

2309 Harts Landmark Drive, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Diane and David Webb; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $899,900.

1012 Cumberland Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Lindsay M and Donald L Sechser; Seller: John Hays Van Vickle; $314,000.

1042 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Grove Park Land Co LLC; $320,000.

400 Lovell Court, Franklin, Whitehall Farms; Buyer: Christi A and Roger Witherspoon; Seller: Marianne and Gregory S Demeyers; $649,000.

37135

9110 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Jane and Steven Brumfield; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $617,195.

1085 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Yolanda Brooks and William Hugh Robinson III; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $536,995.

5101 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Cynthia A and Edward L Smith; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $514,328.

Kidd Road (contains parcels 09400 and 09401), Nolensville; Buyer: Jeffrey Ackerman; Seller: Anita Charlene Bechard; $600,000.

9248 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Siripaseut and Phoukhaothong Vichidvongsa; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $683,310.

719 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Rachel A Barnett and Ronnie L Hutson; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $430,149.

930 Whittmore Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Isha and Mohit Gupta; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $409,885.

769 Cowan Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Laura L and Charles C Lauterbach; Seller: Donna and Norman Auffhammer; $389,900.

168 Lodge Hall Road, Nolensville, Reserve at Bent Creek; Buyer: Brittany and Johnny Ellis; Seller: Patricia and Thomas Seitz; $415,000.

2625 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.

716 French River Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Stacy and Alan Foster; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $560,000.

1128 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Melissa and Paul Clement Seykora; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $564,205.

3233 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Regent Sherwood Green Development LLC; $115,000.

1229 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Racheal R and David A Graham; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $483,101.

4965 Maxwell Landing Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Sherri E and Jason E Hubbard; Seller: Samantha A and Aaron G Sapp; $385,000.

1023 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Nathaniel Fountain Jr; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $523,688.

7009 Yates Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek Townhouses; Buyer: Jeffrey R Baumgartner; Seller: Courtney Delane Whitehurst; $266,750.

37174

1048 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Marian Greer Allison; Seller: Jennifer and Jerry L Fann; $319,900.

6033 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Gail and Walter P Spires Jr; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $333,094.

1006 Gadwall Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Malanie B and Brett Thomas Berg; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

1010 Gadwall Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer B and Kevin M Hacker; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

1828 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Catherine and Carl Groover; Seller: Chali Joy Roberts; $222,000.

107 Padstone Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: John A Gunther; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $245,200.

105 Padstone Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Lisa K Barksdale; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $204,900.

Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill; Buyer: Neal S Johnston and Johnston Holdings Co LLC; Seller: TN Spring Hill Wilkes LLC; $2,560,000.

Right of Way on Spring Meadow Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Meadow; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Heather N and Justin F Buttner; $39,350.

Right of Way on Spring Hill-Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Cornerstone Church Inc; $83,300.

Right of Way (Duplex Road) 1518 Chapman Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Chapmans Retreat Homeowners Association Inc; $52,800.

101 Padstone Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Stefan J Kurowski; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $244,500.

3090 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Erin M and Benjamin C Gribben; Seller: Angela R Talley; $365,000.

2032 Morrison Avenue, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Garnett L Sehr; Seller: The Estate of Frances E Byrd; $259,000.

4977 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: CSH Property One LLC; Seller: CSJ Trust; $260,000.

7011 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Mary K and James D Smith; Seller: Firm Foundation Custom Homes LLC; $469,900.

8006 San Cabrillo Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Sean Slade; Seller: Accalia and Arthur Heath Shackleford; $389,900.

3054 Everleigh Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Sarah Elizabeth Baltz and Charles B Watkins; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $398,270.

8021 Ragusa Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lisa and Erik M Strobeck; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $412,400.

1903 Kittermer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

1904 Kittermer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.

1259 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Emily S Emmons; Seller: Amanda D and Dustin W Smith; $249,900.

1811 Baslia Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Michelle L Gilmore and Nicholas G Shepard; Seller: Nick Stamatis; $268,750.

37179

4019 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Stephanie and Jeffrey Jordan; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $453,935.

Creamery Bridge Road (contains lots 6015 and 6030), Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Heritage Cons Group LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $330,000.

4009 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Grace Ann and William D Lofton IV; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $379,719.

4016 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Karen Ann Mauk and Dwight Allen; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $447,638.

3626 Martins Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Henrietta S and Johnny G Bradley; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $525,990.

3606 Martins Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Alison M and Daniel J Dent; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $534,990.

3561 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $155,000.

3562 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $155,000.

Vacant lot on Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Julia and Dana Jorgensen; Seller: Viking Landscaping LLC; $100,000.