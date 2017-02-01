JUST SOLD: Property Transfers, Jan. 17

PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JAN. 17, 2017

37027

9962 Lodestone, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Ashley Joell and Philip Joseph Lindsley; Seller: Kimberly J and Ethan K Lane; $649,000.

9503 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Munirathinam and Shanthi Sundaramoorthy; Seller: Teresa K and Robert M Roth; $807,700.

101 Clearfield Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Meredith and Steven Leonard Roth; Seller: Kyndall Nicole and Ryan David Buehring; $224,942.

1203 Franklin Road (Right of Way), Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Rajneeshann Kaushal and Nelson Palacios; $45,700.

1801 Camborne Place, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Jessica and Sonny Gray; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $283,000.

72 Governors Way, Brentwood, The Governor’s Club; Buyer: Laura Beth Russell; Seller: Amanda Lynn and Steven Eric Scallions; $745,000.

184 Forest Trail, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Leslie Wall and Brandon Heat; Seller: Carrie Johnson and Heino Moeller; $378,000.

37062

7531 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Cherokee Hills; Buyer: Stace A Benu; Seller: LRW Holdings LLC; $274,900.

7408 Helios Court, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Amy B Day; Seller: Rachel Alison Morgan; $172,000.

7165 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Innovated Construction Co LLC; Seller: Marlon Cunningham; $40,000.

7163 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Innovated Construction Co LLC; Seller: Marlon Cunningham; $40,000.

7118 Bowie Hollow Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jocelyn A and Jeremy L McQuivey; Seller: Karen S and David C Runkle; $242,500.

7316 Lake Road, Fairview, Lake Road; Buyer: Travis L Bennett; Seller: Jessi L and Marcus Daschner; $165,000.

7200 Deer Valley Drive, Fairview, Deer Valley; Buyer: Stephanie P and Jacob B Donnelly; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $268,900.

7201 Keynsham Drive, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Milford A Vedaa; Seller: Amy and Andrew Minge; $435,000.

Hunting Camp Road, Fairview; Buyer: Fairview Properties LLC; Seller: Ethel and Earl Mangrum and the Mangrum Family Trust; $250,000.

Vacant lot on Juniper Road, Fairview, Evergreen Industrial Park; Buyer: Tenn-Tex LLC; Seller: James E Allen and Bobb W Green; $75,000.

7236 Northwest Highway, Fairview; Buyer: Susan B and Richard T Morrison IV; Seller: Tiffany R Wilson-Mobley and Wilmer A Mobley; $198,950.

37064

601 Boyd Mill Avenue #K3, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Robert Frank Miller; Seller: Tracie K Dycus; $149,000.

Lots 148 and 149 on Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: RBIII Investments GP; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $270,000.

2038 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kathleen E and Dwight M Gunter III; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $446,726.

Peytonsville Road, Franklin; Buyer: Pratt Lane Office Partners LLC; Seller: Goose Creek Syndicate; $4,500,000.

8025 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jennifer L and Jesse E Wray; Seller: NVR Inc; $396,970.

5641 Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Terra Springs Ranch LLC; Seller: David Hicks; $440,000.

5840 Peaceful Haven Lane, Franklin, Peaceful Haven Farms; Buyer: Alberta L and Eric D Kambestad; Seller: Colleen Ann and Sean D Gavitt; $188,000.

3308 Running Springs Court, Franklin, Kinnard Springs; Buyer: Maria Teresa Vazquez and J T Frazier; Seller: Margaret B and Ronald S Wright Jr; $1,650,000.

620 West Meade Boulevard, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Yessenia A Lendos; Seller: Phil Fleming Bagsby Jr and Samuel Keith Bagsby; $247,000.

6000 Keats Street #202, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Barbara K Phillips; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $352,720.

105 Southeast Parkway Suite 112, Franklin, Shea Park; Buyer: G & M Plumbing Co LLC; Seller: Donna and Jasper Parsons; $200,000.

5000 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Meghan L and Sterling C Hartwell; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $441,641.

2031 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $103,178.

2020 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Charlotte R and Michael J Cullen; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $413,932.

118 Generals Way Court, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Caitlin and William Brackin; Seller: Amber and John D Winborn II; $394,916.

225 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Susan M and Robert E Sanders; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $592,210.

37067

256 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Miller Family Trust; Seller: Barbara K Phillips; $355,000.

Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: J M Jefferson Trust; Seller: Terra Springs Ranch LLC; $5,625,000.

1001 Buddleia Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Subhashhini Arul and Arul Nayagadurai; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $879,649.

1098 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Barbara J and Jerry H Reed; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $542,355.

109 Holiday Court #D9, Franklin, Holiday Court Condos; Buyer: William Wilson; Seller: Nanthiny B and Richard A Colletti; $188,000.

1044 Tulloss Road, Franklin; Buyer: Land Dev Com Inc; Seller: Douglas Farmer Ellis; $1,250,000.

715 Vernon Road, Franklin; Buyer: Richard McAdams; Seller: Deidre D and Roger T Sauve; $1,010,400.

Lots 105, 106, 110, 138, and 108 on Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $785,000.

105 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Florida Street Storage LLC; Seller: Kathleen M Smith; $383,500.

Multiple vacant lots on Carothers Parkway, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $645,000.

Lots 1113, 1172, and 1186 on Carothers Parkway, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $387,000.

Lots 1114, 1118, and 1170 on Carothers Parkway, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $387,000.

494 Royal Crossing, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Kimberly and James Bolton; Seller: Ramona E Seiffers and Gavenn Ross; $369,000.

3201 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Adriana Panades Erra and Davide Sitti Boarini; Seller: Sonja A and Robert J Fulmer; $249,900.

37069

507 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Caroline W Locorriere; Seller: William Wooldridge; $300,000.

220 Stable Road, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Kimberly Kooy; Seller: Laura and Dillon Seigenthaler; $301,500.

817 Brandyleigh Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sally C Decuir; Seller: Martha and Joseph Carpenter; $315,673.

1302 Blue Springs Road, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Deanna and Phillip Craig; Seller: John C Craig; $317,648.

37135

1230 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Audrey and Peter McAdams; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $540,060.

Clovercroft Road, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Turnberry Homes LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $1,200,000.

2621 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.

2224 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yasdian Development Group Inc; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $220,000.

2343 Rocky Fork Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Regent Sherwood Green Dev LLC; Seller: Grandview Eight LLC; $1,042,554.

3284 Locus Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Carrie and Heino Moeller; Seller: Julie L and Barry Neil Brawner Jr; $457,500.

37174

2256 Hayward Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Bailey M and Michael B Pyle; Seller: Janice H and Patrick L Slattery; $256,000.

105 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Stefanie Watson; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $220,200.

4979 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Heather E and Bryan Harrison Bean; Seller: Zhenhua Liu; $285,000.

4032 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Shauna and Corey Ledbetter; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $428,299.

6042 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Brittany L and Stephen K Anderson; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $319,540.

4008 Elsie Street, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Kayla M Campbell; Seller: Julie Ann and Tyson Morgan; $312,500.

4017 Williford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Danyang Wu and Kaiyi Liu; Seller: Tiffany A and William L Martin; $340,000.

Hurt Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Breland Homes LLC; Seller: The Estate of Ira T Adams; $5,171,040.

2003 Tallulah Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Robert Relic; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $529,900.

1014 Williford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Jayashri Yatinkumar and Yatinkumar Narayan Rane; Seller: Kelly L and Kevin J Landry; $325,000.

1999 Brisbane Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Julie H and James J Podewitz; Seller: Deena and James Turner; $452,000.

Spedale Court, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Simply Shorage Harrah Drive LLC; Seller: SS Harrah Drive LLC; $11,307,151.

37179

3917 Johnson Hollow Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Terri and Dean Wainscott; Seller: Loretta Faye Sandlin; $120,000.

2655 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Andria D Murphy; Seller: Judith and Daniel McGrath; $215,000.

1725 Barker Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Nikki and Justin W Lanning; Seller: Jennifer and Chad Roland; $650,000.