JUST SOLD: Property transfers, Jan. 2

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF

02 JANUARY 2017

37027

9211 Natchez Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Megan R and Richard C Cassidy III; Seller: Donna K and Phillip R Jones; $558,900.

1465 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Courtney and Justin Nuckle; Seller: Li Zhang and Harrison William McClary; $410,000.

1017 Falling Leaf Circle, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Mary Nell and James Andrew Jackson; Seller: Sarah E and Joshua D Clinton; $1,040,000.

1318 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Lydia and Edgar Klueppelberg; Seller: Angela L and Derek K Faulkner; $820,000.

717 Green Hill Boulevard, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Ursula Norfleet and Ira W Hamblin; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $828,580.

6214 Millbrook Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Inez and Willis J Reynolds; Seller: K R Stanfill; $700,000.

619 Hunters Lane, Brentwood, Foxland Hall; Buyer: Charles W Cato II; Seller: Laureen K and James L Ackerman; $945,000.

1217 Twin Springs Drive, Brentwood, Twin Springs; Buyer: Elaine M and Dale D Oehlerking; Seller: Cheryl L and William R Sanders; $439,900.

1103 Navaho Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: John Vinson Arnold; Seller: Shirley K and John R Reynolds; $557,500.

9015 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood, Smyrna Road Homes; Buyer: Tracey S and John Jarrard III; Seller: Sheila R and Rodrick A Montgomery; $499,900.

505 McClanahan Drive, Brentwood, Williamson Estates; Buyer: Alyson M and Drew L Dixson; Seller: Kristin and Michael Vazquez; $469,000.

MacAllan Drive, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Monica and Ashwin Himatsingani; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $903,791.

1537 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood, Derby Glen Close; Buyer: David A Neu; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $746,526.

2115 Willowmet Drive, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Mary and Cliff Jensen; Seller: Susanne and Magnus Carl Haegglund; $699,000.

6395 Chartwell Court, Brentwood, Arden Woods; Buyer: Sheriff Investment Group LLC; Seller: Carissa M and Joseph H Freitag; $1,050,000.

314 Robinhood Road, Brentwood, Robin Hood Estates; Buyer: Cathy J and Sean K Doyle; Seller: John C Hayes III; $700,000.

703 Brass Lantern Place, Brentwood, Brass Lantern Farm; Buyer: John C Hayes III; Seller: Cathy J and Sean K Doyle; $1,158,725.

6323 Johnson Chapel Road West, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Heather L and Eric W Sawyer; Seller: Jo Ann and Michael R Wood; $710,000.

9505 Peebles Court, Brentwood, Northumberland; Buyer: Rekha and Tajinder Kumar; Seller: Linda D and Douglas A Bell; $789,000.

8116 Warner Road, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Denise and Scott Thissen; Seller: Jackie W Palmer and Harry Roger Wolberg Jr; $382,500.

1330 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Mariah Carlisle; Seller: Debra and Ramon Gabriel Martinez; $375,000.

2071 Hunterwood Drive, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Angela L and Stephen H Neu; Seller: Douglas A Lesky and Jeffrey R Steele; $649,000.

729 Green Hill Boulevard, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Carol A and Larrie V Brown; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $780,546.

566 Grand Oaks Drive, Brentwood, Highlands at Belle River; Buyer: Audrey Carr and Robert Stewart Shofner; Seller: Karen M and Charles W Bernard; $1,221,000.

37062

7131 Wheat Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Tina McIntosh and Taylor Floyd; Seller: Stephanie J Brown; $148,500.

7480 Christopher Street, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Jeffrey Drake Duncan; Seller: Krista and Justin Nix; $185,000.

7210 Sutton Place, Fairview, Twin Creek; Buyer: Payton Hope Turner; Seller: Linda and John Wheeler; $140,000.

7103 Crow Cut Road, Fairview, School Heights; Buyer: Kerraina M and Christopher T Jensen; Seller: Rosie Juanita Jensen; $130,000.

7509 Nathaniel Woods Boulevard, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Morgan Lee; Seller: Chelsea N and Mark D Lemons; $236,000.

37064

313 Dundee Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Ana Carina Marin and Fernando Silva Sandoval; Seller: Marni J and Tony R Truelove; $398,000.

224 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sheila and Charles B Brock; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $522,898.

761 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brittney Monique Lord and Bryant Spencer Evans; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $460,067.

2032 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Courtney and Paul Winegar; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $394,245.

1041 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Swarna Patae and Nrupen C Chigurupati; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $283,945.

161 Clyde Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Virginia Clements; Seller: Lori J and Michael D Lane; $528,000.

823 Charming Court, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Paul Aaron Carr; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $465,644.

2034 Goose Creek Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek Estates; Buyer: Bethany and James C Hickman III; Seller: Anette E and Todd R Morris; $440,000.

732 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela J and Victor Alan Legner; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $488,266.

616 Eastview Drive (Quitclaim with Consideration), Franklin, Eastview; Buyer: Scotty Prescott; Seller: Kimberly Prescott; $7,500.

Vacant lot on Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Michael Cunnyingham; Seller: Kenneth Allen Priest; $400,000.

773 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Amanda and William Orrand; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $580,726.

320 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $129,000.

117 Rucker Avenue, Franklin, Rucker; Buyer: RBF Investments LLC; Seller: Freedom Prop LLC; $167,500.

4032 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Christina Nichole Rosado and Nathaniel Evan Niksa; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $381,208.

540 Ploughmans Bend Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Jennifer and Chad Jacques; Seller: Lyn M and Kelly J Manion; $652,500.

712 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kelly and Andrew Napier; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $474,940.

3000 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $92,345.

206 Coffenbury Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $87,513.

Lots 53-58 on Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Oak Duck General Partnership; Seller: Crescent Helm LLC; $653,922.

Lots 176-179, 213, 214, 224, and 225 on Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Oak Duck General Partnership; Seller: Crescent Lockwood LLC; $838,498.

744 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Andrea M and David Peterson; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $496,221.

2020 Echelon Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: David Lenahan; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $416,792.

1950 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Erika and Brian Stolzfus; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $950,440.

Lots 159-161 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Crescent Lockwood LLC; $410,061.

1008 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Caroline A and Fred W Hamel; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $451,135.

9056 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Lonna Gwen Horn; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $400,217.

701 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Janet P and Jeffrey P Bambling; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $490,576.

778 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Catherine R and Zachary D Benson; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $450,706.

Lots 7076 and 7077 on Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $150,000.

4025 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rosalind and Calvin Burnett; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $391,868.

929 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rebel and Thomas E Gregory Jr; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $525,824.

959 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Anna O and Craig P Nangle; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $570,797.

211 Coffenbury Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $87,513.

653 Pembroake Lane, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Kyndal and James W Hunt; Seller: Susan Shute; $354,000.

502 Tywater Crossing Boulevard, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Judy Moore; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $458,507.

542 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Abigail Ruby and Brenda L Ruby; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $299,490.

232 3rd Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Paris N and Forrest B Goodyear-Brown; Seller: Epic Investments LLC; $500,000.

701 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rhiannon L and Sean Clarke; Seller: Marilee Munger; $546,875.

2014 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Merritt K and Corey A Bonnette; Seller: NVR Inc; $378,071.

209 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Madeline Bonner Crosby and James W Jewell Jr; Seller: Robert C Crosby; $725,000.

841 Old Charlotte Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Stewart Campbell Jr Legacy Trust; Seller: Pauline Givens Pewitt; $2,900,000.

419 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Bank of America; Seller: PRLAP Inc; $72,627.

404 Pearre Springs Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Brittney Ann and S Robert Berger; Seller: Kathleen and Frederico Delira Jr; $855,000.

Lots 9, 11, and 12 on Ralston Row, Franklin, Ralston Row; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Ralston Row LLC; $499,500.

4528 Pratt Lane, Franklin; Buyer: F & M Banking; Seller: Gerry E Snoddy; $439,588.

1334 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Battle Ground Park; Buyer: Les Lazarus and Dan Heichelbech; Seller: Shapiro & Ingle LLP; $213,627.

124 Wilshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Suzanne F and Monroe Tate Thigpen; Seller: Lydia Lee Cox and Roger Dudley Fish; $400,000.

1053 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $134,500.

857 Old Charlotte Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Campbell Stewart Jr Legacy Trust; Seller: Judy C and Albert Pewitt Jr; $542,700.

2007 Tabitha Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cynthia R and William R Macon; Seller: Jessica R and Paul A Pierucki; $665,000.

215 Julia Court, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Kristine R Tallent; Seller: William J Steyer; $295,000.

1000 Mt Hebron Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Alexa Ann and Louis John Napoleon; Seller: Lela M Hollabaugh; $515,000.

848 Dartmoor Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Christy J and Nathan J Crockett; Seller: Ondrea Harrison and Glenn Johnson; $530,000.

420 Maplewood Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Margaret Irwin and Charles Lynn Crew; Seller: Georgeanna M Irwin; $250,000.

429 Wandering Trail, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Randall Thompson; Seller: Shari L and Vernon J Gerth; $468,000.

5976 North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tiffany and Richard T Higgins; Seller: Sarah McConnell and Michael Umstead; $424,900.

611 Edgewood Boulevard, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Lorena Sarabia Ruiz and Guadalupe Sanchez Ortega; Seller: Willie M King; $175,000.

954 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Roberta B and Brian L Garner; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $565,000.

504 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Beth Harris; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $379,900.

2020 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jay Downs; Seller: NVR Inc; $402,725.

2295 Winder Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Lindsay Smith and William Caleb Hamilton; Seller: Cynthia H and Robert Ryals; $377,500.

103 Bluegrass Drive, Franklin, Blue Grass Heights; Buyer: Kathleen and Austin Bates; Seller: The Estate of Leah Rhea Osborne; $299,900.

700 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Patricia L and Charles F Cline; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $520,869.

1412 Figuers Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Katherine and Jeffrey Lilliard; Seller: Rachel Webber; $315,000.

1132 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Linda J and Anthony Amaro; Seller: Katie and Justin Estes; $349,900.

949 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Shivkumar Salgotra; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $398,347.

930 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Carolyn M Bugos and Brent Mitchell; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $473,837.

430 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lauryn and Ryan F Grace; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $555,290.

37067

507 Norman Park, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Tallie R and Mark James Nelson; Seller: Judith Noel and Kevin Anthony Wagstaff; $653,000.

648 Gleneagle Lane, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Kelsey Danielle and Jordan A Voss; Seller: Virginia D and Robert G Milam; $440,000.

1904 Kingsley Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Melissa and Hunter Todd; Seller: Jessica L and David L Cluff; $481,000.

South Carothers Road, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: CMH Parks Inc; Seller: Real Estate Solutions Group LLC; $1,177,067.

310 Toddington Court, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Hongmei Wu and Zhaobao Yin; Seller: Norman J Noffsinger Jr; $640,000.

1796 Pleasant Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tricia and Rick E Reynolds; Seller: Jessica Lynn Montag and Benjamin Andrew Gastel; $445,000.

813 Gadsden Place, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Chelsea and Hunter Bethea; Seller: Carol F and Gary Hollandsworth; $422,500.

325 Grant Park Drive, Franklin, Residences of Grant Park; Buyer: Cheryl L Farinacci; Seller: Nikol E Hall; $309,900.

3049 Liberty Hills Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Stephanie M and Edward J Duda; Seller: Elaine and Dale Oehlerking; $320,000.

210 Crossmill Court, Franklin, Andover Park; Buyer: Angela D and Russell Vandersteeg; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $509,000.

4006 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $100,000.

37069

Sneed Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mary Beth and Pete Kozakiewicz; Seller: Amanda Lanier Parrish; $60,000.

1000 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Niketa and Ketan N Patel; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $500,045.

1119 Blue Springs Road, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Michelle P and John A Bryant; Seller: Claudia A McCauley; $430,000.

1002 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Nirupa N and Narendra B Patel; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $477,344.

1004 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Sonia Bedi and Amit Gogna; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $415,600.

1005 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Tiffanie R and Ryan P Morgan; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $529,437.

100 Bromley Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sheri L and James Douglas Robertson; Seller: Judith Bohorquez and Luis Bougrat; $420,000.

416 Newbary Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Emily R and Michael A Jones; Seller: Sheri and James Douglas Robertson; $306,000.

5032 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Cindi W Rister; Seller: Pedro J Roque; $355,000.

37135

914 Whittmore Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Maria P Cerezo and Jose C Sibaja; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC and Suc Int Beazer Homes Corp; $483,505.

918 Whittmore Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Caroline and Stuart M Meinhart; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC and Suc Int Beazer Homes Corp; $445,335.

926 Whittmore Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Samantha and Robert Clark; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC and Suc Int Beazer Homes Corp; $442,906.

3171 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Courtney Jones and Charles David Skipper; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $529,847.

420 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Susan K Chandler; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $745,916.

1637 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Srisriva and Sreekanth B Ravela; Seller: Lake Forest Homes Inc; $539,990.

Vacant lot on Kintore Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $660,000.

2152 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Zairle C and Edwin Collazo Jr; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $545,950.

2655 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Kathryn K and John T Hendon; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $711,595.

1065 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Karin and Jonathan Lee Siccardi; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $559,315.

937 Whittmore Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Dejyitnu Fanatye and Berhan Neway; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $432,240.

1646 Sunset Park Drive, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Allyson J Gregory and Andrew S Brennan; Seller: Julie Anne West; $660,000.

3229 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Hayden; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $563,900.

532 Great Angelica Way, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Carol A and E Gary Bishop; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $445,645.

715 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Brittany Gayle Dooley and Harrison Coleman; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $486,090.

2048 Clifton Johnston Court, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Kali D and Marc G Mogul; Seller: Joon Properties LLC; $519,900.

910 Whitmore Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Crystal and Jarred Rossin; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $547,000.

2966 McCanless Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Elizabeth and Nathan Menkveld; Seller: Linda L Del Rosario; $476,000.

172 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Mary C and William Cook; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $476,231.

3167 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Vani Gaddam and Venumadhav Kotla; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $510,788.

1221 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Soumaly and Kevan Hosein; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $466,426.

37174

3079 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Sonya and Darren Bearson; Seller: Hope N and Tyler Hickman; $339,900.

Hurt Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: SHTN LLC; Seller: Spring Hill Place Land Partners LP; $50,000.

4001 Danes Drive, Spring Hill, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Patrick A Pitts and Charles S Brunch Jr; Seller: Rebecca and Brian K Hope; $325,000.

1920 Dr Robinson Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Maria and Matthew Tipton; Seller: Peter Hagan; $463,500.

205 Burnwick Court, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: April J and Travis J Brzezinski; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Fox Ridge Homes; $317,855.

3002 Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Stacey and Ricky Davis; Seller: Jennifer C Westner; $235,000.

1059 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Linda G Olmstead; Seller: Sheila P and Thomas A Jones; $321,900.

4024 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Becky J and Joseph S Salacki II; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $432,477.

6043 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Melanie E and Jocob R Slaugenhoupt; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $448,431.

109 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Kelsie Willingham; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $210,200.

436 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Tenn Contractors Inc; $59,740.

6951 Comstock Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Amy L and Mark A Williams; Seller: Patricia T and Ronald G Hughes; $791,129.

2085 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,408.

1715 Freiburg Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Megan H and Nicholas R Hof; Seller: Cristina S and Riccardo M Loayza; $270,000.

1629 Witt Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Edward Sullivan; Seller: 1629 Witt Hill Drive Land Trust; $247,900.

111 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Morgan Parker; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $230,750.

3024 Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: April Duren; Seller: Nancy A Jasinski and Lisa M Jasinski; $235,000.

1044 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Robert Mabry; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $364,375.

4990 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Cathy and Mark Strickroot; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $252,900.

107 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: James Scott; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $220,200.

1030 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jill E and Kevan D Webb; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $393,195.

1022 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Donnie and Stacey Streiff; Seller: Jill and Cary Powell; $437,615.

37179

2614 Westerham Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sherie H and Wayne P O’Donohue; Seller: Katherine W and Mitchell K Johnson; $385,000.

2682 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Elizabeth Michelle Hallock; Seller: Megan Harding and Nicholas Ryan Hof; $217,500.

3819 Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Viking Landscaping LLC; Seller: Kyra Click; $60,000.

2780 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Linda Kellar; Seller: Kary M and Robert Morford; $409,900.

1635 Hampshire Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Julia A Stump; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $244,482.

2741 Aston Woods Lane (Quitclaim with Consideration), Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Nicholas Smieszek; Seller: Becky Smieszek; $22,988.

2741 Aston Woods Lane, Thompson’s Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Carla A and Craig R Beekman; Seller: Nicholas Smieszek; $272,500.

1651 Hampshire Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lisa A and Daniel R Mohnke; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $262,000.

2900 Stewart Campbell Point, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Jodi Loise Pulley and James Michael McKinney; Seller: Patricia and Donn McKinnon; $326,500.

3779 Sycamore Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Angela G and Timothy J Stannard; Seller: The Estate of Martha K Johnson; $87,500.