JUST SOLD: Property Transfers, Jan. 9

PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JAN. 9, 2017
37027
765 Princeton Hills Drive, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Lisa and Harold Crye; Seller: Debbie and David K Ward; $2,200,000.
9802 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Lisa P and Elliott Gene Webb; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $554,635.
9798 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Donna Seltzer and Jo Ann Seltzer; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $644,706.
1866 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Kailash and Hiltendrakumar Patel; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $873,735.
1771 MacAllan Drive, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Christine and Ross Love; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $820,916.
Vacant lot on Crockett Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Barlow Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $348,400.
1808 Camborne Place, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Barlow Builders LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $250,000.
1541 Shining Ore Drive, Brentwood, Copperstone; Buyer: Tina Samson; Seller: Clara Y Hill; $575,000.
5105 Fountainhead Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Melissa J and Steven J Boerman; Seller: 5105 Fountainhead Drive Trust; $799,000.
1808 Legacy Cove Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Udaykamal H Barad; Seller: Esha and Christopher L Cannon; $699,900.
1848 Wadebridge Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Katherine B and Charles A Lee; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $852,797.
9232 Weston Drive, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Maureen and John Henry Cleator; Seller: Patricia M and Brian E Pollack; $890,000.
1885 Charity Drive, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Joanne P and Robert Bruce Frazer; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $976,058.
Lot 54 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: NSH Nashville LLC; Seller: Propst Nashville LLC; $250,000.
1537 Richlawn Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Catherine M and Eldrich J Willis III; Seller: Tracy L Setchfield; $550,000.
1132 Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Ilse and James Fitzsimmons; Seller: Brenda Karnes; $182,500.
37062
Lots 2, 16, 17, 20, and 32 on Kimbark Trail, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Northcutt Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Barry Sullivan; $368,150.
7713 Hudlow Court, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Kara Hobbs Cox; Seller: Jocelyn M and Andrew D Redding; $200,000.
7321 Horn Tavern Court, Fairview, Horn Tavern Estates; Buyer: Kendra K and Ryan B Cox; Seller: Jean Rogers; $195,000.
7107 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Jane G Ryan; Seller: Donna F and Dennis F Hughes; $179,900.
7207 Blue Ridge Drive, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Johanna C and Joseph Sweat; Seller: Erin Lynne Willis and William J Ryan Jr; $243,000.
7201 Cold Harber Court, Fairview, Lincoln Park; Buyer: Linda El-Chaer; Seller: Raymoun S Mikhaiel; $17,500.
37064
995 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Margarita Aguilar and Shreyas Mistry; Seller: Brenley Crossing Partners LLC; $557,714.
Lots 7071-7075 and 7078-7083 on Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Rural Plains Partnership; $774,810.
116 Church Street, Franklin, Brownstones at First and Church; Buyer: Angeline Y and Samuel C Yeager; Seller: Rachel A Seifert; $1,510,000.
1041 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $92,900.
1035 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $92,900.
1005 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $115,000.
1047 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $115,000.
738 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sailaja Nukala and Sobhan B Kakumani; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $453,640.
507 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lois A and Harvard G Vander Weide; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $560,429.
943 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ratna K Sarihaddu and Kalyana Thokala; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $445,317.
121 Lewisburg Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Terri T and Bobby A Newport; Seller: Erin T and Matthew J Hill; $1,360,000.
6037 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Elyse H and Christopher J Miller; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $450,607.
8035 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Anna C and Ryan P McDonald; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $408,870.
214 4th Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Camille and Rudy Moore; Seller: James K Geraughty; $545,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #225, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Sandra Korn; Seller: Wendy P Boyd and Brett W Boyd; $189,981.
2102 Roderick Place West (Quitclaim with Consideration), Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Kaitlyn Michelle and J Michael Peay; Seller: Construction Ventures Corp; $200,000.
1071 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Sowndharya Jegadeesh and Gurucharann Visagamurthy; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $288,815.
1017 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $92,900.
1023 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $92,900.
1011 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $92,900.
1029 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $92,900.
719 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Uma and Saravanan Sivasankaran; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $432,095.
726 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Devendranath Thota; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $451,272.
8023 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Daniel Shaklan; Seller: NVR Inc; $415,986.
4462 Savage Pointe Drive, Franklin, Savage Pointe Woods; Buyer: Harold B Collins; Seller: Belay Capital LLC; $310,000.
Parham Road (containing parcels 06300 and 06500), Franklin; Buyer: Leipers Fork Farm LLC; Seller: The Estate of John Beasley Jr and John S Beasley II; $679,586.
307 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Shirley A and Robert R Brobston; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $428,457.
613 Sugartree Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Natalie M and James G Anderson III; Seller: Whitney and Jack Mooring; $300,000.
122 Cadet Lane, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Caroline Lillian Hart; Seller: Florence L and Charles D Young; $208,500.
1705 Brockton Place, Franklin, Residences at South Wind; Buyer: Anna Rice Thomas and Rebecca Rice Haskins; Seller: The Estate of Phyllis B Rice; $218,000.
1705 Brockton Place, Franklin, Residences at South Wind; Buyer: Maureen Neuroth and Michael Credland; Seller: Anna Rice Thomas and Rebecca Rice Haskins; $218,000.
508 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Joan Loscavio; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $377,075.
5006 Laughing Brook Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Yoon Seon Na; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $421,382.
593 Ploughmans Bend Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Peggy and Bill Paris; Seller: Marjorie Maris; $590,000.
106 Lagan Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Alyssa and Michael Nelson; Seller: Xiu Fang and Jun Tao Zhang; $377,650.
767 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Mary T and Brenton E Haas; Seller: NSH Nashville LLC; $448,226.
1052 Buena Vista Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Cove; Buyer: Artisan Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Grove Park Land Co LLC; $310,000.
1313 Keystone Court, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Kelly and Aaron Hamilton; Seller: Jeanell D and Rodney J Steiskal; $595,000.
324 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rebecca and Shawn Macko; Seller: Zhimin Zhong and Hong Tze Ng; $470,000.
3039 Blossom Trail, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Ann and Sam Buchanan; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $594,890.
2020 Ledgebrook Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $93,449.
5970 Parham Road, Franklin; Buyer: Donald H Fisher; Seller: Leipers Fork Farm LLC; $177,690.
Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Leipers Fork Farm LLC; Seller: Donald Howard Fisher; $177,690.
1600 Shadow Green Drive, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Vaco Investment Group LLC; Seller: Sandra T Griffin; $318,000.
37067
1082 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Shelley and Paul R Hopkins; Seller: Phonemany K Malaikham-Ruby and Marco A Ruby; $750,000.
1102 Olde Cameron Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Naga Dhanalaxmi P and Rajesh Tatineni; Seller: Jackie Newbanks; $352,500.
629 Independence Drive East, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Regina L and David K Horvath; Seller: Marcia N and Sandip M Topiwala; $317,500.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #C8, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Linda and James Bellamy Jr; Seller: Lisa Anne and Thomas C Jennings; $283,400.
413 Malcolm Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Deborah D and John W Biles; Seller: Marilyn T and Donald M Hyde; $630,000.
2204 Falcon Creek Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Scott J Biles; Seller: Deborah and John Biles Sr; $300,000.
307 Abbey Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Katherine Lynn Taff; Seller: Mary Ellen and Curtis C Hopper; $295,000.
318 Lionheart Way, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Lisa H and Mark C Kelly; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $1,200,000.
608 Canters Court, Franklin, Cedarmont Valley Estates; Buyer: Tiffany Ann and Michael Allen Grier; Seller: Connie Jane and William Thomas Harrington; $560,000.
1612 Flanders Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Shanna L and Vinson R Epperson; Seller: Patricia and Brian Durchsprung; $509,000.
37069
Temple Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kristina Leigh and Daniel Warren Tons; Seller: Pamela K Rose; $250,100.
2040 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Reed Family Trust; Seller: Kimberly C Loryea; $332,400.
104 Bobby Drive, Franklin, Grassland Estates; Buyer: Judith A and Paul R Good; Seller: Kamilah and Patrick M Wilsey; $370,000.
424 Stable Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Katharine L and John D Vanderberg; Seller: Kathy K and Rickey J Barnett; $549,000.
37135
4605 Robin Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Amber Nicole and James Christopher DeGeorge; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $482,167.
723 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Rebecca and Richard Spennato; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $477,135.
1209 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Andrea M and Jonas Applegate; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $473,368.
1077 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Joanna and Skylar Murray; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $421,690.
Lots 22, 183, 195, and 196 on Clovercroft Road, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Barlow Builders LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $428,750.
160 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Joy and Larry Knight; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $486,405.
Lots 82-85, 192, and 197 on Clovercroft Road, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Weekley Homes LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $697,500.
2709 Hargate Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Maria C and Marius G Balinca; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $427,990.
7168 Nolen Park, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Avni Maru and Shrenik Shah; Seller: Karen B and William D Senn; $396,000.
4840 Powder Springs Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Valerie A and Dominick J Romano Jr; Seller: Brenda and Patrick Bonner; $345,000.
Clovercroft Road (also includes 01202), Nolensville; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $1,050,000.
4616 Robin Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Leanne Justis and Andrew S Rein; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $457,120.
102 Old Radnor Court, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Jennifer L and Bryon Olsen; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $523,103.
Lots 191, 198, 175, 180, 181, and 182, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $552,500.
6143 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Heather M and Daniel Ray Clark; Seller: CMH Parks Inc; $374,990.
2617 Nolita Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Thomas W Moon; $80,000.
3144 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: William L and Lisa L Garramone; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $489,290.
37174
1040 Maleventum Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Melissa R and Brian A Shoun; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $442,400.
107 Clavie Crew Lane, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Jennie Lee Delilo and Sean White; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Fox Ridge Homes; $289,715.
1962 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Bethany M and Corey R Appleton; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $368,385.
212 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Sara L Rivera-Ortiz and Josue Figueroa; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $273,135.
2711 Lydia Court, Spring Hill, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Bethany A and Michael A Bovio; Seller: Stacey B Stewmon; $274,900.
201 Burnwick Court, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Mary Irene Campbell; Seller: NVR Inc; $322,058.
2817 Rippavilla Way, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Maria A Ramirez and Carlos Aguierre Vargas; Seller: Gary L Freeman; $225,000.
6032 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Emily and Elliot Khansari; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $335,398.
1023 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Shelly and Steven Graw; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $361,400.
2110 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Tamara L Vicars-Oneill and Bud N Vicars; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $188,620.
103 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Elana Drasin; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $224,400.
1032 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Amanda Kay and Jason Patrick Atkins; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $363,855.
1026 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kerry and Clint Harris; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $381,896.
4988 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Nicole and Joshua Moreno; Seller: Stacey King; $275,000.
2081 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $56,408.
214 Audrey Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: TN Contractors Inc; $59,740.
2067 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Cooper Ridge; Buyer: Kortnie J and Jonathan Parks; Seller: NVR Inc; $312,265.
6005 Canberra Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Nancy C and David R Senft; Seller: Wyatt Builders LLC; $499,900.
4047 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: M Land Inc; Seller: Kelly R and Aaron M Hamilton; $470,000.
37179
210 Audrey Drive, Thompson’s Station, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Stephanie and Andrew J Holladay; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $313,595.
2709 Sutherland Drive North, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Monica C and Lucas R Brown; Seller: Lisa D and Gary A Brown; $235,800.
2158 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Lyudmila A and Vyacheslav A Zadoyanchuk; Seller: Stephanie and Jeffrey S Jordan; $265,777.
1129 Summerville Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Kelsey and Taylor Garner; Seller: Caroline T Terry; $190,000.
1643 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Brooke and John Robert Peitzman; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $239,750.
1639 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Haley M and Joshua P Boswell; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $231,500.
2187 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Cynthia C and Gregory P Soesbe; Seller: Brooke A and Brandon L Pack; $410,000.
3102 Jeffrey Court, Thompson’s Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Melissa J Kliebert; Seller: Katherine Kendrick; $207,900.
502 Coppertop Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Cristina S and Ricardo M Loayza; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $453,470.
1631 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Laureen M and David A Arnold; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $267,162.