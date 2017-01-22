Juvenile Court taps teen panel for feedback on delinquency, remedies

WILLIAMSON COUNTY JUVENILE COURT

Williamson County Juvenile Court has partnered with some of Williamson County Schools Criminal Justice Programs to develop a Teen Advisory Committee.

The committee was created as a method to develop effective responses to delinquent behavior and a step to implement the best services to families involved in the court system.

The committee currently consists of Criminal Justice students from local high schools who were chosen based upon their excellence in school and interest in pursuing careers in the Criminal Justice field. Students from both Franklin High School and Centennial High School are participating at this time.

The project is coordinated by Youth Service Officer, Mary Beth Horton, who has worked with the juvenile court for approximately two years.

Youth members of the committee have attended court programs and provided recommendations to Juvenile Court staff and Judge Sharon Guffee about their experiences.

“Over the last several months the Teen Advisory Committee has been giving us honest feedback to questions that we have wanted to discuss with youth including what they think would be fair, effective, and meaningful as teenagers,” says Zannie Martin, director of the Williamson County Juvenile Court.

“Based upon the fact that these committee members are students and are faced with the day to day decisions that all youth are facing, we feel that they offer a perspective that will be helpful to us.”

The committee will conclude in March with a presentation to Williamson County Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Guffee and the court’s judicial staff.

“I am very much looking forward to hearing from this committee and having an opportunity to reflect on suggested improvements,” Guffee said.