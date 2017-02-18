Kelsea Ballerini will entertain at 12th Annual Symphony Fashion Show

NASHVILLE SYMPHONY

Tennessee-born Black River recording artist Kelsea Ballerini will be the featured entertainer for the 2017 Symphony Fashion Show, taking place on Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2017, at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

Ballerini was named Billboard Women in Music Best New Artist award and was a nominee for Best New Artist in the recent 2017 GRAMMY® awards.

Ballerini will join featured designer Zac Posen for the 12th edition of the annual event. Former Miss Tennessee, actress and television personality Allison DeMarcus will emcee the event, with Janet Ayers serving as honorary chair.

Shaun Inman of Franklin, and Sheila Shields, co-chairs of the 2017 Symphony Fashion Show, made the announcement during the Symphony Fashion Show kickoff party at Gus Mayer in January.

“Kelsea Ballerini is a one-of-a-kind talent whose gorgeous voice and incredible songs have already garnered her a host of awards and recognitions,” Inman and Shields said, “including her recent GRAMMY® and People’s Choice Awards nominations and a No. 2 ranking on the Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list for 2017. Pairing her with renowned designer Zac Posen for the Symphony Fashion Show brings together two young stars at the top of their respective professions and adds even more excitement and energy to what is already one of Music City’s most glamorous and stunning annual events. It promises to be a magical evening, and we can’t wait to hear Kelsea perform for a sellout crowd in April!”

Dubbed “Country’s Next Queen” by Billboard, the 23-year-old Knoxville native is the only female artist in country music history, including female duos and groups, to go No. 1 with her first three consecutive singles from a debut album. Ballerini is currently climbing the country radio charts with the single “Yeah Boy.”

Ballerini’s 2015 critically acclaimed Gold-certified stunner The First Time has earned her high praise from fans and the music press, and has delivered the Platinum-certified hits “Love Me Like You Mean It” and “Peter Pan,” and the Gold-certified “Dibs.” With a co-host spot alongside Arsenio Hall on ABC’s summer replacement series Greatest Hits and critics gushing over her live shows, Ballerini continues to earn awards and accolades, including her first ACM Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year, the fan-voted Radio Disney Music Award for The Freshest – Best New Artist (all genre) and the American Country Countdown Award (ACCA) for Breakthrough Female of the Year. In addition, Ballerini has become familiar face on the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage.

The Symphony Fashion Show is one of Nashville’s leading runway shows and is presented through a partnership between the Symphony and Gus Mayer of Nashville. Proceeds from the Symphony Fashion Show help support the Nashville Symphony’s artistic, education and community engagement programs, which annually reach tens of thousands of children and adults through concerts, free performances and instruction, classroom curriculum and more.

Tickets for the 2017 Symphony Fashion Show will go on sale in March. More information is available at NashvilleSymphony.org/fashionshow.