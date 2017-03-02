KRISTEN KINDOLL: Staying organized, avoiding procrastination

Procrastination is my Scarlett O’Hara, constantly whispering, tomorrow is another day.

Most days, I have all my cylinders firing, but there are days where I languish in delaying the inevitable. In those moments, I find myself mired in the guilt of what I could have done today and put-off for tomorrow. I am constantly reminding myself and trying to employ a two-fold method of success, implementing goals and giving myself grace.

Goals can be easy to make and often easier to ignore. At my desk, I have a yearly vision board to help maintain my focus for the big ideas. Monthly goals are culled from the yearly list, which is whittled down into daily tasks. This approach has been developed over several years. These reminders have enabled me to accomplish many things, personally and professionally. It has been especially helpful with homeschooling.

There are so many parts involved in a school day; it can be daunting to see what needs to be done first. By having a daily list, it has helped me keep a consistent pattern for all of my children and their various lessons.

In the perfect world, I wouldn’t need the grace of falling behind. Yet, I desperately need a metaphorical hug when I do.

As a homeschooling parent, we often have a plan and are shocked or dismayed when it isn’t executed perfectly. There might be a lesson that goes longer, or life crops up with any number of mundane time-consuming tasks. The adage of working a little bit every day, over time a lot gets done, has been proven at the end of the year with a bursting school binder.

Our dreams don’t materialize, but are carefully crafted. It is taking the moments to breathe and not forgetting that there is in an end in mind. These lead toward tomorrows being full of success.

Spellers are enjoying another successful year of the Scripps Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Tennessee Titans. The Middle Tennessee Inclusive Homeschool Spelling Bee was held Jan. 10 at the MTSU Honors College. Leah Ollie, 12-year- old eighth grade homeschooler from Mt. Juliet, won first place with the word ‘a posteriori, meaning “relating to or derived by reasoning from observed facts.”

This will be Leah’s third year competing in a Scripps Middle Tennessee Regional Spelling Bee.

Sydney Aslan won the Williamson County Homeschool Spelling Bee on Jan. 13. Sydney is an 8th grader from Brentwood. Both spellers, as well as winners from 41 counties, are advancing to the Tennessee Titans Scripps Regional Spelling Bee, held on March 11 at Nissan Stadium.