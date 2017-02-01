KRISTIN KINDOLL: Opportunities in math, science, art and literature

The fresh calendar of a new year offers possibilities and awaits adventures which have yet to be revealed.

There is an overwhelming sense of planning that permeates the air with a heady perfume for something more.

The onset of different has sponsored this column. I will still showcase the happenings around Middle Tennessee. However, I want to shake-up the idea of what we can do and transform it into how we can change ourselves within a year.

I have found myself caught up in the act of doing and rarely reflect upon why I perform such tasks. My idea is to incorporate a simple notion into a positive habit for myself, but to also inspire others to implement their own changes.

Each month will feature a bumper-sticker mantra, a simple phrase that celebrates a matter-of-fact change. There will be times when it will be easier to follow, and other times it will feel like slogging through the obstinate resentment to modification.

I hope to hear from readers and feature some of their triumphs or funny experiences with this odyssey.

The list is culled from a viral Facebook post. While social media is rife with rancor and animosity, there are glimmers of hope. Individuals need to understand their own motivations before properly engaging in change. The list will follow a progression or as the tag line says, “A year of growth.”

January has gone to bed, until waking again at the start of another year. The end of the month may have slipped into predictability. The changes that began with such lofty intentions may have wavered or perhaps these modest aspirations will present a revolution within you. If nothing else, this will become a year of stories to relate and reflect upon when January becomes new again.

In the spirit of education, these two opportunities might help make your homeschooling easier. Cathy Vickery is a math and science tutor with 18 years of experience. She home schooled her own children for several years, as well as tutored other students in various tutorials around Franklin. Families looking for guidance in high school math classes should contact her about openings for the 2017-2018 school year, at mathycathy58@yahoo.com.

Kindoll Academy has opened its 2017-2018 school year registration. Classes meet four and half hours each, once a month on Fridays. The fall semester is August through October, and spring semester is February through April. Biology with labs and Literature and Art are designed for high school-level students. There are two tracks available; younger students eager to learn are welcome to participate. For more information, syllabus and registration materials, contact Kindoll Academy at ladyjane@kindoll.org.