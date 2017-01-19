Lady Eagles dispatch GPS

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

Girls Preparatory School kept it close for one quarter, but then Brentwood Academy’s size, quickness and depth took its toll.

Fueled by a 30-2 run and 18 points from point guard Sydni Harvey, BA beat visiting GPS 58-21 on Thursday night.

The Bruisers (12-6, 2-1 DII-AA East/Middle) cut the deficit to one late in the first quarter before the Lady Eagles (14-3, 2-0) started a surge that didn’t end until BA built an insurmountable 42-11 lead early in the third quarter.

“I just think we got in passing lanes,” BA coach Rhonda Brown said. “We were shooting the gaps, but somebody else wasn’t coming. So, when everybody got on the same page, we needed to make some wide-open layups after some of the ones we were missing.”

The three-time defending DII-AA champions held GPS to nine points or less in every quarter.

“Pressuring and knowing that we had help in the paint so we knew we could get up underneath them,” Harvey said of the defensive keys. “If they got by us, we knew we would have somebody in the paint to help us.”

The 5-foot-9 junior, who was Most Valuable Player of the last three state tournaments, has offers from Tennessee State, Belmont, Austin Peay, Toledo and, Jacksonville State. She made three 3-pointers.

Bria Dial, a 5-11 forward who probably will play guard at Tennessee-Chattanooga, added 11 points for the Lady Eagles.

“They kind of gave us the ball sometimes, but I think our pressure helped a lot,” Dial said. “We used our size.”

GPS lost 5-11 post player Hannah Sanders in its second game to a season-ending ACL injury.

“When they get into that high-low, it’s just hard for us to compete with their size,” GPS coach Wes Moore said. “Hannah was our second-leading scorer last year as a freshman. You lose rebounding, you lose a scoring presence where people have to pay attention to you to free up some our shooters.”

GPS has no seniors and is young for the second straight year.

“We don’t have a lot of depth,” Moore said. “We kind of have a five- or six-person rotation. That’s our fifth game in seven nights due to some reschedules. We didn’t shoot the ball like we usually do and that’s just fatigue. I tell them all the time, ‘There’s no NBA team playing five games in seven nights.”

Containing Harvey proved to be difficult.

“They’ve got a fantastic point guard,” Moore said. “And then you’ve got shooters and athletes on the wings. They pressure you into unnecessary turnovers and then they come at you with their depth, so you get tired physically and mentally.”

Post-guard Haley Smith led the Bruisers with six points.

“We had a lot of turnovers in the second quarter,” Smith said of the BA run. “They’re really tall and we’re really short. I mean, our average is 5-7, so it’s difficult to guard the tall girls. They’re big and huge and quick, and they have people rotating in and out.”

BA, ranked first in the Division II poll, responded well after Monday’s 71-50 loss to Holy Innocents Episcopal (Ga.) in the Music City Classic at Whites Creek.

“I think defensively we play in spurts,” Brown said. “We’re just not real consistent. You’ll look at us and go, ‘Whoa, that was a pretty good quarter’ and then ‘Whoa, what happened those last two minutes?’”

