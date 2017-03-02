BA Lady Eagles one step closer to four-peat

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by ANDY COLLIGNON

Brentwood Academy cooled off Briarcrest to earn another appearance in the final.

The three-time defending Division II-AA champions ended Briarcrest’s 14-game win streak with a 66-37 rout of the Lady Saints in a semifinal at Allen Arena on Thursday.

BA (24-6) will play Ensworth (23-4) in the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Lady Eagles forced 25 turnovers and outscored Briarcrest 27-12 in points off turnovers.

“They have a great little high-low that we were trying to not let that work too well and most of the time we were successful,” BA coach Rhonda Brown said. “We were trying to disrupt some of the things they were doing.”

Maggie Brown came off the bench to score 14 points, leading four Lady Eagles in double figures.

Kathryn Stockhoff scored 11 and Blair Schoenwald and Kallie Searcy both added 10.

“That’s the best I’ve ever seen us share the ball,” said BA forward Bria Dial, a Tennessee-Chattanooga signee who posted nine rebounds, eight points and five steals. “We kind of just threw it and go get it.”

BA held Briarcrest (22-8) to single digits in each of the first three quarters.

The Lady Saints shot just 34.1 percent from the floor on 14 of 41 shooting.

“We watched so much film on them,” Dial said. “We knew what they were going to do, we knew who to guard, we just knew what to do, basically. Our coaches got us prepared very well.”

BA outscored Briarcrest 22-9 in bench points and the Lady Eagles outrebounded the Lady Saints 38-22, including a 14-6 edge on the offensive glass.

After falling behind by one point, BA closed the first quarter with a 16-2 run to take a commanding 21-8 lead.

Briarcrest never got close than 11 the rest of the way as BA steadily pulled away.

“Today, we allowed one or two turnovers to get to us and we never did get ourselves settled down,” Briarcrest coach Lee Smith said. “We just never got on track and they killed us on the boards. We got away from who we are and when you get down by big numbers like that behind Brentwood Academy you don’t usually get to recover on that. They really exposed us.”

Point guard Savanna Owens led Briarcrest with 18 points, but she made nine turnovers.

“We just got ourselves in a hole we couldn’t get out of,” Owens said. “We were making poor decisions and bad passes.”