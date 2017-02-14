Lady Raptors eliminate Summit with three-point barrage

By CHIP CIRILLO

When Kiera Downey drives hard to the basket, the defense collapses on her like a magnet.

That opens somebody on the outside.

That somebody Tuesday night was Emma Altizer, as she scored a career-high 21 points with five 3-pointers in a 54-48 win at Summit in the first round of the District 11-AAA tournament.

“We knew that Downey was capable of kind of taking over a game, which she is, but she also makes everything go,” Summit coach Kari Goodwin said. “Those shots probably don’t happen unless she has the ball. So, Downey creating that shot for her and us having to help so much on Downey allows (Altizer) to get wide-open looks.”

Goodwin, whose team beat fifth-seeded Ravenwood (14-13) twice during the regular season, described it as a case of “pick your poison.”

Ravewood plays top-seeded Dickson County (22-7) in a 4 p.m. semifinal on Friday at Centennial.

Altizer, a senior guard, started quickly with three 3-pointers in the first quarter.

“I just knew that we had to come out attacking because in the past we’ve been waiting until the second half to attack against Summit,” Altizer said. “I knew that we had to be taking shots and get in a rhythm early, or else we wouldn’t get there.”

Ravenwood fell behind again against Summit (12-15) as the Lady Spartans took a 29-25 halftime lead, but the Lady Raptors rallied by outscoring the hosts 16-8 in the pivotal third quarter.

“The first three minutes of the third quarter – those are the most important minutes of the second half and they went on a run,” Summit forward Olivia Colson said. “We didn’t box out, we didn’t get our rebounds, we didn’t contest the 3-point shooters that we knew could shoot.”

Downey added 17 points for the Lady Raptors, who made eight 3-pointers in a physical game.

“We weren’t done, this is not the end of our season, we weren’t going home tonight,” Downey said. “Emma is a pretty good 3-point shooter. I think she just shot confidently. She shot a lot more than she usually does, which we’re going to need in the district tournament.”

The win ended a four-game losing streak for Ravenwood, which lost eight of its previous 10.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re the second seed or the seventh seed, everybody’s got to survive and advance tonight or you go home,” Lady Raptors coach Mariska Harris said. “I told the girls we played two close games with Summit. This is our time to come out and fix those little things and we’ll end up on, hopefully, the other side this third time around.”

Colson led fourth-seeded Summit with 11 points and Ashton Arnold and Shelby Penning added 10 points apiece.

“(Emma) was playing like her life depended on it,” Harris said. “She didn’t want to go home and she showed that to the rest of her teammates tonight with her fight from the very beginning. She can do that every single night, she really can.”