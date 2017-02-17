Lady Raptors topped by Dickson County in 11-AAA semifinals

A late second-quarter surge helped push the Dickson County Lady Cougars to a 48-43 win over Ravenwood (14-14) in a District 11-AAA semifinal at Centennial Friday.

Trailing 13-6 with four minutes left in the frame, the top-seeded Lady Cougars (23-7) utilized a full-court press to close the half with a 21-19 advantage.

Ravenwood tied the game at 28 with two minutes left in the third quarter, but wasn’t ever able to regain the lead.

Margaret Gleason led the scoring effort for the Lady Raptors with 18 points. She hit four shots from beyond the arch, including three in the first quarter.

Kiera Downey added 17 points in the loss.

Kailey Rosenbaum led Dickson County with 19 points, while 11-AAA MVP Emily Beard and Cierra Smith dropped 10 apiece.

Ravenwood will take on Franklin in a consolation game at 2 p.m. Saturday. Dickson County will take on Centennial for the championship at 5.

Both games will be played at Centennial.