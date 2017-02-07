Lady Rebels utilize charity stripe in win over Brentwood

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photo by STEVE WHEELER

Franklin and Brentwood spent a lot of time on the free-throw line before the Lady Rebels finally prevailed.

Franklin hit 80.8 percent of its foul shots on 25 of 31 shooting in a 52-47 win over visiting Brentwood on Tuesday night.

“That’s tremendous,” Franklin coach Darrell Barnwell said of the foul shooting. “We came up with a couple of big stops down late when we needed to.”

Abby Unger and Holly Harris led the Lady Rebels (17-8, 8-3 District 11-AAA) with 13 points apiece. Jilian King added 10.

Unger hit seven of 10 foul shots in the fourth quarter, including four clutch free throws in the final 59 seconds.

“A lot of us are really good free-throw shooters,” Unger said. “We have probably three or four of us that are in the 70 percent (range) for shooting free throws. I think we all just had confidence that we could make our free throws.”

One day a week at practice Barnwell makes the players run for missed foul shots.

Brentwood’s Izzy Franco hit two foul shots to tie the score at 43 with 2:28 left, but 26 seconds later King answered with a 3-pointer from the left side and Franklin led the rest of the way.

“No fear,” Barnwell said. “When she gets those opportunities in those moments, she’s done it over and over again this year at different times in the fourth quarter when we’ve needed a big shot.”

Franco led Brentwood (7-18, 2-9) with 17 points, including 11 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bruins’ free-throw percentage was even higher at 80.8 percent on 21 of 26.

Franco moved from wing to point guard during Friday’s loss to Centennial after teammate Lindsay Kim suffered a season-ending ACL injury in a win over Independence on Jan. 31.

“It’s devastating for a point guard to have any injuries at all, but she’s going to get better,” said Franco, who hit 15 of 18 from the foul line. “I hope she’s strong and I’ll play my role and we’ll compete.”

Abby Shealy added 11 points for the Lady Bruins, who lost to the Lady Rebels for the second time.

Brentwood remains sixth in the seven-team district ahead of Independence (8-17, 1-11).

Franco’s final foul shot narrowed the deficit to 46-45 with 1:46 left, but Brentwood couldn’t catch Franklin.

“You just need a break: a board, a call, a bounce to go your way and that helps you go over the top on the scoreboard and then it changes players’ mindset,” Brentwood coach Ronnie Seigenthaler said.

UP NEXT

Brentwood hosts Dickson County in regular-season finale Friday.

Franklin visits Centennial in regular-season finale Friday.

The Lady Cougars are battling Dickson County for the district title and the Lady Rebels are fighting for second.

“We’re going to finish second or third,” Barnwell said. “If we beat Centennial, I think they would drop to third and Dickson County is going to be one. But Centennial’s still got a chance to tie Dickson for first if they beat us, so they’ve got a lot to play for. It’s going to be a big game.”