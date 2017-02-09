Large McDaniel Road subdivision approved

The quickest-growing part of the county right now is east of I-65.

And on Thursday, the Williamson County Planning Commission approved a concept plan for yet another residential subdivision in the eastern unincorporated county.

Signature Homes submitted plans for a 210-unit, 409-acre subdivision on McDaniel Road just south of I-840.

Road improvements for the project done to Arno Road and McDaniel Road will total nearly $2.5 million, according to Chris Collings, who represents Signature Homes.

The proposed plan first went before planners in January, where it was deferred because of issues with traffic.

Those were addressed in the past month, and presented to the planners Thursday.

The maximum number of lots allowed on the property was 86, so the developer needed to conduct a traffic study to determine what improvements were needed on roads. The Planning Department report on the plan recommended approval as long as the developer makes improvements based on that Traffic Impact Analysis. It said McDaniel Road must be widened, a westbound right turn lane must be added on McDaniel at Arno Road and left and right turn lanes on Arno Road and McDaniel, as well as a few other improvements.

Some planners expressed worries that the cumulative effect of other recent developments would have a greater impact than the sum of their parts.

“I am concerned about the traffic,” Robin Baldree, planning commissioner, said. “We approved a 92-lot division across the street, and this makes 300 dwellings, 600-plus cars going down the road, and it looks like 40 percent will go to Arno. That is a dangerous intersection. So I am sitting here thinking, pretty much they will all go toward Arno to get to 96 and 65, and that is just a lot of cars out on the road. The widening and improvements are great. But you know about Arno Road overall. It is a lot of density out there.”

The developer’s consultant responded.

“The traffic study did look at the other subdivisions in the area and included them in our assessment,” Robert Murphy, for RPM Traffic Consultants, said. “The intersection of McDaniel and Arno Road will be improved quite substantially, with left turning lanes north and south on Arno, and westbound left turning lane on McDaniel and a northbound right turn lane on Arno Road. In addition, the intersection is actually misaligned so our recommendation was that those streets be aligned.”

Baldree, however, said the problem was that the numbers on paper don’t translate to the reality.

“The speed limit is 40 miles-per-hour out there, and that is not the speed people go,” she said.

The development is 76 percent open space, and is bisected by the Harpeth River, with 177 acres on the south side and 230 on the north.